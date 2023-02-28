Share:

It hasn't been the most thrilling start to the week but that didn't stop investors from piling back into stocks on Monday in the hope that January data proves to be an anomaly.

That enthusiasm didn't flow through to Asia overnight where indices are a mix of tiny losses and gains, and Europe looks poised to open in a similar fashion. In reality, the bumper start yesterday was simply a process of unwinding the losses from late last week which further suggests investors are in no mood to be discouraged.

While bond markets have pivoted quite considerably from pricing in peak interest rates in the near future and rate cuts later in the year to multiple more hikes, perhaps even a reversion to 50 basis points, and no cuts this year, the message doesn't appear to have gotten through to equity markets.

That may well change if the February data continues to point to red-hot labour markets, stubborn inflation, and healthy household spending. But I expect that won't be the case and investors may well be banking on that too. We all want to see resilience in the economy but if that leads to much higher interest rates, which are already now very high, that resilience won't last long and hopes of a soft landing will quickly fade.

Choppy trade ahead?

Oil prices remain very choppy with gains today largely offsetting losses at the start of the week. We may have to wait for more hard-hitting economic data next week before we see the upper or lower ranges tested as the uncertainty appears to be preventing a serious move in either direction.

Should the January data prove to be a blip, it could put pressure on the upper end of the range as longer-term economic prospects improve, while another month of hot data could necessitate much higher rates and threaten a soft-landing, weighing on demand prospects. In the interim, choppy trading looks likely to persist.

Testing major support

Gold is edging lower again this morning, moving ever closer to a very interesting area of support between $1,780 and $1,800. There is a lot of technical support around here from the 50 fib - November lows to February highs - to the 200-day simple moving average. It was also previously a major rotation level and with momentum slipping on approach this time, it could prove to be the case again.

Ultimately, the data may determine how firm a support zone it will be but either way, how it reacts to this level could give a strong indication of sentiment in the markets at this time.

Profit-taking kicking in?

Bitcoin is trading a little lower today after giving up the bulk of its Monday gains late in the session. We're still seeing strong resilience in cryptos but perhaps there's some profit-taking kicking in after what has been a remarkable start to the year. There remains considerable resistance around $24,500-$25,500, a break of which could be a very bullish signal.