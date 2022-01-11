Notes/Observations

- Markets await Powell’s nomination hearing; prepared text pledged to prevent high inflation from becoming "entrenched".

Asia

- Australia Nov Retail Sales M/M: 7.3% v 3.6%e.

- Australia Nov Trade Balance (A$): 9.4B v 10.6Be with both exports and imports improving.

- BOJ Quarterly Public Opinion of Household Sentiment: 78.8% of households expect prices in Japan to increase in 1 year vs 68.2% q/q (highest since Sept 2019).

- North Korea fired ballistic missile into East Sea (2nd launch within a week). South Korea assessed the presumed ballistic missile was a more advanced projectile than the one fired on Jan. 5th as it flew over 700 km at mach 10.

Coronavirus

- Japan PM Kishida stated that was maintaining border restrictions through Feb.

- UK PM Johnson said to be putting pressure on scientific advisors to cut Covid isolation period from 7 to 5 days after UK Health Security Agency admitted it was wrong to claim England’s isolation rules were in line with other countries (including the US). Appeared very likely guidance would be changed to 5 days self-isolation.

Americas

- Fed chair Powell pre-released testimony noted that theF ed would stop higher inflation from getting entrenched. Fed was strongly committed to achieving max employment and price stability and must take a broad and forward-looking view.

Energy

- US Senate said to be poised to vote this week on a bill to impose tough new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline (Reminder: US and Russia holding talks this week on security proposal. Sec of State Blinken already noted that he was not expecting any major breakthrough in talks with Russia on Ukraine this week).

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.30% at 484.78, FTSE +0.54% at 7,485.50, DAX +1.33% at 15,978.57, CAC-40 +1.51% at 7,223.56, IBEX-35 +0.87% at 8,782.50, FTSE MIB +1.03% at 27,635.00, SMI +1.30% at 12,761.28, S&P 500 Futures +0.51%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board and stayed upbeat through the first part of the session; sectors among those leading to the upside include technology and consumer discretionary; laggard sectors include financials and industrials; banking subsector under pressure after BPER confirms offer for Carige; focus on Fed Chair Powel confirmation hearing later in the day; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include SYNNEX and Albertsons.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Shoe Zone [SHOE.UK] +11% (earnings), Delivery Hero [DHER.DE] +5% (outlook).

- Energy: TechnipFMC [FTI.FR] -5% (placement).

- Technology: Darktrace [DARK.UK] +17% (trading update).

- Telecom: Nokia [NOKIA.FI] +2.5% (prelim results).

Speakers

- ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist) reiterated Council stance that inflation would fall later in 2022 and be below the target by the end of the current forecast period. Inflation to be below 2% in both 2023 and 2024 period (**Note: in-line with recent ECB Staff Projections) **Reminder: Euro Zone Dec Advance CPI Estimate hit a record high since the Euro launch back in 1999 (5.0% v 4.8%e).

- Germany said to miss the 2030 climate target of reducing CO2 level by 65% from 1990 level. Country needed to reduce final energy consumption between 20-25% by 2030 to reach the 2030 climate target.

- Russia govt spokesperson: Peskov stated that saw few grounds for optimism on US security talks but too early to draw any conclusions from 1st round of discussions. The threat of US sanctions was not constructive.

- US said to respond in writing to Russia's security proposal during week of Jan 17th.

- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) said to review anti-subsidy measures on distillers dry grain solvent (DDGS).

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD steady ahead of Fed Powell nomination hearing. Fed was of the mindset of "sooner rather than later" for both higher rates which could support the greenback..

- US 10-year yield stayed below the recent cycle high of 1.80% and was at 1.75% during the session today. Markets awaiting whether Powell would give clues as to the timing of monetary policy tightening, when he answered questions from the Senate Banking Committee as he sought a second four-year term.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Dec CPI M/M: 0.7% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 5.7% v 5.2% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Dec CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.9% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 6.4% v 5.9% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Nov Current Account Balance: -$2.7B v -$2.5Be.

- (ES) Spain Nov Industrial Production M/M: 4.5% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 4.8% v 0.6%e Industrial Output NSA (unadj): +5.6% v -3.2% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Dec Budget Balance (SEK): -76.3B v +37.6B prior.

- (IT) Italy Nov Retail Sales M/M: -0.4% v +0.3%e; Y/Y: 12.5% v 10.6%e.

- (UK) Q3 Final Output per Hour Y/Y: -4.5% v -4.8% prelim.

- (HU) Hungary Dec Budget Balance (HUF): -5.102T v -3.931T prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR11.0T vs. IDR11.0T target in Islamic bills and bonds (sukuk).

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 10-year bonds via syndicate; guidance seen +10bps to SPGB.

- (EU) European Investment Bank (EIB) to sell EUR-denominated 10-year bonds; guidance seen -12bps to mid-swaps.

- (IL) Israel to sell EUR-denominated 10-year notes via syndicate; guidance seen +40bps to mid-swaps.

- (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) sold €4.705B vs. €3.0-5.0B indicated range in new 0.00% Jan 2026 DSL Bonds; Avg Yield: -0.329% v -0.716% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR3.9B vs. ZAR3.9B indicated in 2030, 2037 and 2044 bonds.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sells total €B vs. €5.0-6.0B indicated range in 6-month and 12-month bills.

- *(UK) DMO sold £3.0B in 0.375% Oct 2026 Gilts; Avg Yield: 0.988% v 0.789% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.37x v 2.16x prior; Tail: 0.3bps v 1.0bps prior.

- (AT) Austria Debt Agency (AFFA) sold €1.5B vs. €1.5B indicated in 2031 and 2051 RAGB bonds.

Looking ahead

- (PT) Bank of Portugal ECB financing to Portuguese Banks: No est v €40.6B prior.

- (CO) Colombia Dec Consumer Confidence Index: -0.5e v -1.4 prior.

- (FR) Bank of France Dec Industrial (Business) Sentiment: 104e v 104 prior.

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €750M in 0.1% Apr 2033 inflation-linked Bonds (Bundei).

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell 3-month and 12-month bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 06:00 (US) Dec NFIB Small Business Optimism: 98.7e v 98.4 prior.

- 06:00 (ZA) South Africa Nov Manufacturing Production M/M: +5.1%e v -5.9% prior; Y/Y: -3.6%e v -8.9% prior.

- 06:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Economists Survey.

- 06:30 (EU) ESM to sell €1.1B in 12-month Bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (TR) Turkey to sell I/L Bonds and Floating rate bonds.

- 07:00 (IS) Iceland Dec Unemployment Rate: No est v 4.9% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil CONAB Crop Report.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Nov Industrial Production M/M: 0.6%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 2.4%e v 0.7% prior; Manufacturing Production Y/Y: 3.5%e v 0.0% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Dec IBGE Inflation IPCA M/M: 0.6%e v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 10.0%e v 10.7% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 09:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.

- 09:00 (US) Fed’s Mester.

- 09:30 (US) Fed’s George discusses the Economic and Policy Outlook.

- 10:00 (US) Senate banking committee hold hearing on Fed chief Powell nomination.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 3-year notes.

- 16:00 (US) Fed’s Bullard.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 18:00 (KR) South Korea Dec Unemployment Rate: 321%e v 3.1% prior.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Nov Current Account Balance: ¥589.8Be v ¥1.180T prior; Adjusted Current Account: ¥1.052.7Te v ¥1.026T prior; Trade Balance (BoP Basis): 650.5Be v ¥166.7B prior.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Dec Bank Lending Y/Y: No est v 0.6% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trusts) Y/Y: No est v 0.5% prior.

- 19:00 (NZ) New Zealand Dec Commodity Price Index M/M: No est v 2.8% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Nov Job Vacancies Q/Q: No est v -9.8% prior.

- 20:30 (CN) China Dec CPI Y/Y: 1.7%e v 2.3% prior; PPI Y/Y: 11.3%e v 12.9% prior.

- 22:00 (KR) South Korea Nov M2 Money Supply M/M: No est v 1.1% prior; “L” Money Supply M/M: No est v 0.7% prior.

- 22:35 (JP) Japan to sell 5-Year JGB Bonds.