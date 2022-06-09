Notes/Observations

- Global sentiment likely turned sour on the news of the LNG fire and China lockdown, re-igniting fears that inflation might still tighten its grip further.

- Broad based decline across asset classes with slight positive momentum in the last hour. Asia closed lower with ASX200 underperforming at -1.4%. European indices begin up to -0.5% lower. Only Asia bond yields and UK10Y remain green. Gold -0.3%, Brent 0.0%, WTI -0.1%, BTC 0.0%, ETH +0.5%, DXY -0.1%, S&P futures +0.4%.

- European session focus is on ECB rate decision and it's deemed an important exercise of communication. ECB seen to be laying the ground work for policy normalization during Q3. Expected to announce an end to its long-term asset purchase program and pre-announce a July rate hike (**Note: pledge a 25 basis-point July rate rise largely priced in).

- US Natural Gas declined 5%, while UK Natural Gas shoots up 27% after a LNG Liquidation facility in Freeport, Texas, announces it will shut for 3 weeks following a fire. It accounts for ~20% of US LNG processing and sends 75% of it to Europe.

- China reversed recent positive covid news after suspending all entertainment in Chaoyang District to contain it. It represents a change in policy direction after relaxing rules over the last few weeks.

More signs that Chinese authorities were dialing back a crackdown on the tech industry (reports of early stage discussions on a potential revival of Jack Ma's Ant Group IPO).

Asia

- China May Trade surplus rebounds as virus restrictions ease ($78.8B v $57.7Be; Exports Y/Y: 16.9% v 8.0%e; Import Y/Y: 4.1% v 2.8%e).

- RBNZ details planned sales of NZ govt bonds and confirmed sales will begin in July 2022.

- IMF Japan Mission Chief Salgado noted that the JPY currency (Yen) recent depreciation was reflecting fundamentals, such as expectations on future US-Japan monetary policies; IMF would support policy normalization if CPI hits 3-4%.

- Shanghai said to be increasing Covid restrictions which included putting some residential neighborhoods back under lockdown (Minhang District).

Europe

- UK PM Johnson keynote speech to focus on resetting his leadership.

- British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) cuts 2022 GDP growth from 3.6% to 3.5% against a deteriorating economic outlook and saw Q4 2022 inflation rate at 10.0%.

Americas

- Fed Vice Chair for Supervision-designate Barr approved by Senate committee; Nomination now goes to full Senat.

Energy

- Freeport [FCX] experienced 'small explosion' at Houston LNG terminal and later noted that its Texas Liquefaction facility to be shut for at least 3 weeks following fire.

- German Chancellor Scholz noted that its first floating LNG terminals could begin running in early 2023.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.40% at 438.58, FTSE -0.37% at 7,565.24, DAX -0.42% at 14,385.07, CAC-40 -0.13% at 6,439.96, IBEX-35 -0.19% at 8,825.49, FTSE MIB -0.28% at 24,168.00, SMI 0.00% at 11,467.63, S&P 500 Futures +0.37%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board but retraced some of the losses in the early part of the session; better performing sectors include energy and financials; sectors among those leading to the downside are materials and consumer discretionary; oil & gas subsector supported after LNG prices surge following fire at LNG facility in Texas; FirstGroup rejects offer from Squared; Mediclinic rejects offer from Remgro; focus on upcoming ECB interest rate decision; no major earnings expected during the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Mitie Group [MTO.UK] +6% (earnings; buyback; acquisition), DFS Furniture [DFS.UK] -17% (trading update).

- Consumer staples: Tate & Lyle [TATE.UK] +2% (earnings; special dividend; acquisition), British American Tobacco [BATS.UK] -0.5% (trading update; UK legislation).

- Financials: CMC Markets [CMCX.UK] -13% (earnings, lower than expected).

- Healthcare: Mediclinic International [MDC.UK] +2% (rejected offer).

Speakers

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Breman noted that needed to gradually raise the policy rate and reduce Riksbank's asset holdings for inflation to be low and stable. Could not exclude 50bps rate hike at the Jun meeting.

- Italy PM Draghi noted that high inflation was not due to the economy overheating as there was spare capacity. Need a joint EU tool to help member States on energy costs.

- EU Commission President Von der Leyen stated that the region's economic fundamentals were strong.

- Russia State Duma deputy Delimkhanov: Russian special military operation in Ukraine would be completed by end-2022.

- UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO): Input costs for farmers running at a record high.

Currencies/Fixed income

- Focus on ECB which was seen laying the ground work for policy normalization during Q3. Dealers note that ECB was expected to announce an end to its long-term asset purchase program and pre-announce a July rate hike. It was unlikely that officials would proceed to hike rates today but not impossible. The EUR/JPY cross was at a 7-year high above 143 level.

- USD/JPY retreated from its recent 20-year highs. Pair at 133.30 about a big figure below the recent highs.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden May Maklarstatistik Housing Prices Y/Y: 6% v 8% prior; Apartment Prices Y/Y: 5% v 7% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands May CPI M/M: -0.6% v +0.3% prior; Y/Y: 8.8% v 9.6% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands May CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -0.8% v +0.4% prior; Y/Y: 10.2% v 10.2%e.

- (FR) France Q1 Final Private Sector Payrolls Q/Q: 0.3% v 0.3% prelim; Total Payrolls: 0.3% v 0.3%e.

- (SE) Sweden Apr GDP Indicator M/M: -0.2% v +0.2%e; Y/Y: 2.5% v 2.0% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Apr Private Sector Production M/M: 0.9% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 4.6% v 3.3% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Apr Industrial Orders M/M: -2.0% v +3.7% prior; Y/Y: 7.4% v 6.6% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Apr Industry Production Value Y/Y: 0.1% v 1.0% prior; Service Production Value Y/Y: 7.1% v 4.2% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Apr Household Consumption M/M: -0.4% v +0.5% prior; Y/Y: 7.5% v 4.5% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Apr Current Account Balance (DKK): 19.1B v 25.1B prior; Trade Balance: 1.4B v 5.1B prior.

- (JP) Japan May Preliminary Machine Tool Orders Y/Y: 23.7% v 25.0% prior.

- (GR) Greece May CPI Y/Y: 11.3% v 10.2% prior; CPI EU Harmonized Y/Y: 10.5% v 9.1% prior.

- (HU) Hungary May YTD Budget Balance (HUF): -2.737T v -2.636T prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Q1 Current Account Balance (ZAR): 143B v 94Be; Current Account to GDP Ratio: 2.2% v 1.5%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (SE) Sweden sold SEK500M vs. SEK500M indicated in 0.125% Jun 2032 I/L Bonds; Avg Yield: -1.2862% v -1.8555% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.74x v 3.16x prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa Apr Total Mining Production M/M: No est v 1.7% prior; Y/Y: No est v -9.3% prior; Gold Production Y/Y: No est v -25.6% prior; Platinum Production Y/Y: No est v -8.2 % prior.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 12-month Bills.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland May CPI M/M: No est v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v 7.0% prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland May CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v 7.3% prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Apr Trade Balance: No est v -€2.4B prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Apr Manufacturing Production M/M: -2.0%e v +0.6% prior; Y/Y: -3.5%e v -0.8% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico May CPI M/M: 0.2%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 7.6%e v 7.7% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico May CPI Core M/M: 0.6%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 7.3%e v 7.2% prior.

- 07:45(EU) ECB Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Key Rates unchanged; Expected to leave 7-Day Main Refinancing Rate unchanged at 0.00%; Expected to leave Deposit Facility Rate unchanged at -0.50%; Expected to leave Marginal Lending Facility unchanged at 0.25%.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil May IBGE Inflation IPCA M/M: 0.6%e v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: 11.9%e v 12.1% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 207Ke v 200K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.305Me v 1.309M prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 08:30 (UR) Ukraine May CPI M/M: No est v 3.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 16.4% prior.

- 08:30 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde post rate decision press conference.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Jun 3rd: No est v $589.6B prior.

- 10:00 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Financial System Review.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:00 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Gov Macklem.

- 12:00 (US) Q1 Financial Account Household Change in Net Worth: No est v $5.30T prior.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 30-year bonds.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Apr Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 3.6% prior; Construction Activity Y/Y: No est v 1.9% prior.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Manufacturing Activity Q/Q: No est v 12.0% prior; Manufacturing Volume Y/Y: No est v 8.2% prior.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand May Total Card Spending M/M: No est v 7.0% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: No est v 7.0% prior.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Apr Current Account (BOP): No est v $6.7B prior; Balance of Goods (BOP): No est v $5.3B prior.

- 19:00 (PE) Peru Central Bank (BCRP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Reference Rate by 50bps to 5.50%.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan May PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.6%e v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: 10.0%e v 10.0% prior.

- 21:00 (PH) Philippines Apr Unemployment Rate: No est v 5.8% prior.

- 21:30 (CN) China May CPI Y/Y: 2.2%e v 2.1% prior; PPI Y/Y: 6.1%e v 8.0% prior.

- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 23:00 (KR) South Korea May Bank Lending to Households (KRW): No est v 1,060.2T prior.