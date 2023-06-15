Share:

Notes/observations

- Market sits in gap between yesterdays 'hawkish skip' from Fed and upcoming ECB rate decision at 08:15 ET (13:15 GMT). FOMC paused tightening cycle as expected but lifted staff dot plot projections to indicate two further hikes in 2023. Noted no decision has been made for July meeting, data to dictate.

- Potential volatile period between 08:15-08:45 ET with ECB rate decision (expected to hike by 25bps), abundance of US economic data at 08:30 ET, and ECB press conf at 08:45 ET.

- Overnight, China cut 1-year medium-term lending facility by 10bps to 2.65% (MLF). Elsewhere, New Zealand entered a technical recession following its Q1 GDP reading, while better than expected Australia May jobs data caused Aussie yield curve to invert for first time since 2008.

- For European geopolitics, amid ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensive, NATO Sec Gen said he is not seeing any change to Putin's stance on peace or nuclear position. Conversely, Russian press reported that Russia and US have been in direct contact on new START nuclear arms treaty but state no agreement has been made yet.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng outperforming at +2.2%. EU indices are -0.1% to -0.6%. US futures are -0.1% to -0.5%. Gold -0.5%, DXY +0.2%; Commodity: Brent +0.2%, WTI +0.2%, TTF +9.6%; Crypto: BTC -3.7%, ETH -6.0%.

Asia

- China PBOC 1-Year Medium-Term Lending Facility Rate Setting cut rate by 10bps to 2.65% for its 1st cut since Aug.

- China May New Home Prices M/M: 0.1% v 0.3% prior.

- China May Industrial Production Y/Y: 3.5% v 3.5%e.

- China May Retail Sales Y/Y: 12.7% v 13.7%e.

- China May YTD Fixed Urban Assets Y/Y: 4.0% v 4.4%e.

- China May Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.2% v 5.2%e.

- Australia May Employment Change: +75.9K v +17.5Ke; Unemployment Rate: 3.6% v 3.7%e.

- Australia June Preliminary Consumer Inflation Expectation: 5.2% v 5.2% prior.

- New Zealand Q1 GDP saw country enter into a technical recession (Q/Q: -0.1% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: 2.2% v 2.6%e).

- Japan Apr Core Machine Orders M/M: 5.5% v 3.0%e; Y/Y: -5.9% v -8.5%e.

- Japan May Trade Balance: -¥1.373T v -¥1.287Te; Exports Y/Y: +6.1% v -1.2%e; Imports Y/Y: -9.9% v -10.3%e.

- China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) noted that the domestic recovery was not yet solid but the economy was generally stable in May excluding base effect. Q2 GDP growth rate would be significantly faster than Q1. China youth employment pressure was still relatively high.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Closely watching FX moves; Important for FX to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals.

Europe

- UK PM Sunak said to have abandoned plans to ask supermarkets to impose a price cap on basic goods.

Americas

- FOMC left its Target Range unchanged between 5.00-5.25% (as expected) for its 1st pause in 11 decisions in the current tightening cycle. Statement noted it would take cumulative hikes and lags into account; Signaled additional rate hikes were possible this year. Vote to keep policy steady was unanimous. Median view of rates at end-2023 raised to 5.6% (prior: 5.1%).

- Fed Chair Powell post rate decision press conference noted that it remained strongly committed to 2% inflation target, squarely focused on dual-mandate. Nearly all policy makers view some further rate hikes this year as appropriate. Did not make a decision about July, July came up in the meeting from time to time, July would be a live meeting.

- Tier 1 analyst saw two more 25bps hikes from Fed in July and Sept, Terminal rate seen between 5.5-5.75%.

- West Coast port employers and union said to announce tentative 6-year contract; terms not disclosed.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.25% at 463.76, FTSE -0.03% at 7,600.23, DAX -0.27% at 16,266.55, CAC-40 -0.50% at 7,291.91, IBEX-35 -0.07% at 9,426.15, FTSE MIB -0.42% at 27,692.00, SMI +0.10% at 11,289.50, S&P 500 Futures -0.24%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open lower across the board and stayed generally lower as the session wore on; sectors trending higher include consumer discretionary and communication services; sectors pushing lower include materials and energy; Bain to acquire SoftwareOne; focus on interst rate decision by the ECB later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include AT&T, Jabil and The Kroger.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: H&M [HMB.SE] +3.5% (Q2 results; June color), Asos [ASC.UK] +15.5% (3M Trading Update: H2 FY23 and full-year FY23 expectations are unchanged), Hugo Boss [BOSS.DE] -1.0% (provides FY25 targets), Informa [INF.UK] +3.0% (AGM Trading Update: Raises FY23 outlook), Bunzl [BNZL] -0.5% (Trading Statement: Affirms FY23 Rev guidance, raises Op margin guidance).

- Consumer staples: Casino-Guichard [CO.FR] +1.5% (Notes receipt of letter from Fimalac Group confirming it will consider participation in €150M capital increase proposal from EP Global Commerce).

- Energy: SFC Energy [F3C.DE] +3.0% (SFC Energy AG and ZeroAlpha Solutions received call-off orders of framework agreement with NATO Support and Procurement Agency).

- Healthcare: Philips [PHIA.DE] +0.5% (7.1M share buyback).

- Industrials: Siemens [SIE.DE] +1.0% (investment strategy; macro color), Halma [HLMA.UK] -1.5% (FY23 results).

- Technology: Atoss Software [AOF.DE] -6.0% (General Atlantic purchases ~20% of the shares in ATOSS Software AG from majority holder AOB Invest GmbH. AOB grants General Atlantic a discount of 12.8% on the 6-month VWAP).

Speakers

- Swiss SECO June Economic Forecasts maintained 2023 GDP growth at 1.1%and maintained 2024 GDP at 1.5%. Cut the 2023 CPI from 2.4% to 2.3% while maintaining its 2024 CPI at 1.5%.

- Swiss KOF Institute Summer Economic Forecasts raised its 2023 GDP growth forecast from 1.1% to 1.2% while maintaining the 2024 GDP growth forecast at 1.7%. It cut the 2023 CPI forecast from 2.6% to 2.2% while maintaining the 2024 CPI at 1.5%.

- EU Top Court (ECJ) said to have given ruling on CHF-denominated loans which would not to stop Polish consumers taking actions against the banks. ECJ noted that consumers with FX mortgage contracts deemed invalid could demand compensation from banks.

- Russia Dep Foreign Min Ryabkov noted that Russia and US had been in direct contact on new START nuclear arms treaty, but no agreement yet.

- NATO Sec Gen Stoltenberg: Not seeing any change in Russia's nuclear posture or any signs that Russia Pres Putin was preparing for peace.

- Taiwan Central Bank Policy Statement noted that the vote to keep policy steady was unanimous. It did tighten mortgage cap for second homes in some areas. It noted that H2 economic growth would be higher than H1 as export momentum picked up.

- Taiwan Central Bank updated its Staff Projections which cut the 023 GDP growth forecast from 2.2% to 1.7%. It raised the 2023 CPI forecast from 2.1% to 2.2% and also raised the 2023 Core CPI forecast from 2.1% to 2.4%.

- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) stated it would introduce a series of policy measures to support the recovery and expansion of consumption.

Currencies/fixed income

- The ‘hawkish-skip” by the US Fed overnight was seen as dollar positive. Dealers noted that the "dot-plot" guidance showed most policymakers expected two more 25 basis-point increases this years. Fed futures currently pricing almost a 709% chance for 25bps rate hike at July 26th's FOMC decision.

- EUR/USD holding above the 1.08 level ahead of the ECB rate decision. Markets widely expect ECB to announce another 25bps rate hike. Focus will be on any forward guidance with participants looking for clues on policy beyond the summer.

- USD/JPY tested the 141.50 area ahead of the BOJ’s rate decision on Friday. BOJ was widely expected to keep its ultra-loose policy unchanged at the upcoming decision.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden May PES Unemployment Rate: 2.7% v 2.8% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands May Unemployment Rate: 3.5% v 3.4% prior.

- (FI) Finland Apr GDP Indicator Y/Y: 1.3 v 1.6% prior.

- (NO) Norway May Trade Balance (NOK): 41.1B v 74.7B prior.

- (DK) Denmark May PPI M/M: -0.4% v +0.2% prior; Y/Y: -0.4% v +1.5% prior.

- (CH) Swiss May Producer & Import Prices M/M: -0.3% v +0.2% prior; Y/Y: -0.3% v +1.0% prior.

- (FR) France May Final CPI M/M: -0.1% v -0.1% prelim; Y/Y: 5.1% v 5.1% prelim; CPI (ex-tobacco) Index: 116.54 v 116.51e.

- (FR) France May Final CPI EU-Harmonized M/M: -0.1% v -0.1% prelim; Y/Y: 6.0% v 6.0% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Apr Trade Balance: -€4.4B v -€0.2B prior.

- (PL) Poland May Final CPI M/M: 0.0% v 0.0% prelim; Y/Y: 13.0% v 13.0% prelim.

- (TR) Turkey May Central Govt Budget Balance (TRY): +118.9B v -132.5B prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Central Bank (CBC) left its Benchmark Interest Rate unchanged at 1.875% (as expected).

- (HK) Hong Kong Q1 PPI Y/Y: +1.0% v -0.3% prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Q1 Industrial Production Y/Y: +3.9% v -0.1% prior.

- (IT) Italy Apr General Government Debt: €2.812T v €2.790T prior (record high).

- (EU) Euro Zone Apr Trade Balance: -€7.1B v +€17.5Be; Trade Balance NSA (unadj): -€11.7B v +€25.6B prior.

- (GR) Greece Q1 Unemployment Rate: 11.8% v 11.9% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €4.95B vs. €4.5-5.5B indicated range in 2026, 2028 and 2039 bonds.

- Sold €2.03B in 2.80% May 2026 SPGB bond; Avg Yield: 3.246% v 3.049% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.98x v 2.03x prior (Jun 1st 2023).

- Sold €1.34B in 5.15% Oct 2028 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 3.184%; bid-to-cover: 1.88x (syndicated on July 9th 2013).

- Sold €1.58B in 3.9% July 2039 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 3.842%; bid-to-cover: 1.83x (syndicated on Feb 21st 2023).

- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €11.996B vs. €11.0-12.0B indicated range in 2026, 2028 and 2029 Bonds.

- Sold €4.106B in 2.50% Sept 2026 Oat; Avg Yield: 3.03% v 2.69% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.46x v 2.34x prior (May 17th 2023).

- Sold €2.195B in 0.75% Nov 2028 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.85% v 2.21% prior; Bid-to-cover: 3.83x v 2.19x prior (Nov 17th 2022).

- Sold €5.695B in 2.75% Feb 2029 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.89% v 2.68% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.57x v 3.00x prior (May 17th 2023).

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK500M in I/L 2030 and 2039 Bonds.

Looking ahead

- (SL) Sri Lanka Q1 GDP Y/Y: -8.9%e v -12.4% prior.

- (NG) Nigeria May CPI Y/Y: No est v 22.2% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-year, 5-year and 10-year bonds.

- 05:50 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €1.0-1.5B in inflation-linked 2029, 2031 and 2053 bonds (Oatei).

- 06:00 (FI) Finland to sell Bonds via Ori Auction.

- 06:55 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (UR) Ukraine Central Bank (NBU) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Key Rate unchanged at 25.0%.

- 07:30 (IN) India May Trade Balance: -$16.5Be v -$15.2B prior; Exports Y/Y: No est v -12.7% prior; Imports Y/Y: No est v -14.1% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Apr IBGE Services Volume M/M: -0.1%e v +0.9% prior; Y/Y: 4.6%e v 6.3% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:15 (EU) ECB Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Key Rates by 25bps.

- 08:15 (CA) Canada May Annualized Housing Starts: 240.0Ke v 261.6K prior.

- 08:30 (US) June Empire Manufacturing: -15.1e v -31.8 prior.

- 08:30 (US) June Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook: -14.0e v -10.4 prior.

- 08:30 (US) May Advance Retail Sales M/M: -0.2%e v +0.4% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: 0.1%e v 0.4% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto/gas): 0.2%e v 0.6% prior; Retail Sales (control group): 0.2%e v 0.7% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 245Ke v 261K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.77Me v 1.756M prior.

- 08:30 (US) May Import Price Index M/M: -0.5%e v +0.4% prior; Y/Y: -5.6%e v -4.8% prior; Import Price Index (ex-petroleum) M/M: -0.1%e v -0.1% prior.

- 08:30 (US) May Export Price Index M/M: -0.1%e v +0.2% prior; Y/Y: -8.4%e v -5.9% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Apr Manufacturing Sales M/M: -0.2%e v +0.7% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 08:45 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde post rate decision press conference.

- 09:00 (CA) Canada May Existing Home Sales M/M: 12.1%e v 11.3% prior.

- 09:15 (US) May Industrial Production M/M: 0.1%e v 0.5% prior; Capacity Utilization: 79.7%e v 79.7% prior; Manufacturing Production: -0.1%e v +1.0% prior.

- 09:45 (UK) BOE Gilt Sale Operation.

- 10:00 (US) Apr Business Inventories: No est v -0.1% prior.

- 10:00 (DK) Denmark Central Bank (Nationalbanken) typically follows ECB rate moves.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 10:30 (EU) European Finance Ministers (Eurogroup) meeting.

- 11:00 (PE) Peru Apr Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: 1.7%e v 0.2% prior.

- 11:00 (PE) Peru May Unemployment Rate: 7.0%e v 7.1% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Apr Manufacturing Production Y/Y: -3.0%e v -2.0% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v -0.4% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Apr Retail Sales Y/Y: -5.2%e v -0.7% prior.

- 11:30 (IL) Israel May CPI M/M: 0.5%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 5.0%e v 5.0% prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 11:35 (UK) BOE’s Cunliffe.

- 12:00 (FR) ECB’s Villeroy (France).

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 2 Year Bonds.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Q1 Preliminary GDP (2nd of 3 readings) Y/Y: -1.9%e v -1.9% advance.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Apr Capacity Utilization: No est v 67.5% prior.

- 16:00 (US) Apr Net Long-term TIC Flows: No est v $133.3B prior; Total Net TIC Flows: No est v $56.7B prior.

- 18:30 (NZ) New Zealand May Manufacturing PMI: No est v 49.1 prior.

- 19:00 (PT) ECB’s Centeno (Portugal).

- 20:30 (SG) Singapore May Non-oil Domestic Exports M/M: -1.9%e v +2.7% prior; Y/Y: -7.7%e v -9.8% prior; Electronic Exports Y/Y: No est v -22.3% prior.

- 22:35 (CN) China to sell 30-year Upsized Bonds.

- 22:35 (CN) China to sell 3-month bills.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Interest Rate on Excess Reserves (IOER) and YCC unchanged.