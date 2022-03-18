Notes/Observations

- Focus returns to growth risks following recent central bank meetings.

- Biden to speak with China President Xi on Ukraine situation.

Asia

- Japan Feb National CPI Y/Y: 0.9% v 0.9%e; CPI (ex-fresh food) at its fastest pace in two years Y/Y: 0.6% v 0.5%e.

- BOJ left its Interest on Overnight Rate (IOER) unchanged at -0.10% and maintained Yield Control target around 0.00% (both as expected).

Russia/Ukraine

- Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) Deputy Chief Gavrilov said to have fired and detained. Putin said to cracking down on disloyalty within his ranks following the invasion of Ukraine.

- Investors said to have received payment on Russian foreign debt; Payment received one day late but within 30-day grace period, stopping clock on potential default.

- S&P cut Russia sovereign ratings to CC from CCC.

- US. House voted to strip Russia’s most favored nation trade status (bill moves to Senate).

- US Defense Intelligence Agency Chief stated that Russia might rely on its nuclear deterrent to signal strength should Ukraine war drag on.

Americas

- President Biden to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a call on Friday to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war.

- Secretary of State Blinken stated that would not hesitate to impose costs on China if they provide military support to Russia.

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.15% at 449.80, FTSE -0.30% at 12,041.88, DAX -0.67% at 14,289.18, CAC-40 -0.65% at 6,569.29, IBEX-35 -0.17% at 6,569.29, FTSE MIB +0.10% at 24,147.00, SMI -0.17% at 12,041.88, S&P 500 Futures -0.59%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open mixed but slipped into negative as trading got underway; better performing sectors include real estate and technology; while sectors trending downward include industrials and telecom; oil and gas subsector supported after Brent continued its rise from yesterday; Sycamore Partners confirms looking into making an offer for Ted Baker; reportedly investors interested in acquiring Vantage Towers; no major earnings expected in the upcoming US session.

- Consumer discretionary: Ted Baker [TED.UK] +19% (responds to offer).

- Energy: Electricite de France [EDF.FR] -1% (capital increase).

- Telecom: Vodafone [VOD.UK] +1.5%, Vantage Towers AG [VTWR.DE] +7.5% (Vantage Towers divestment speculation).

- ECB’s Knot (Netherlands) noted of concern that if Euro exchange rate weakened too much it could aggravates problems with the high energy inflation in the very short term.

- Norway Statistics Office (SSB) Economic Outlook cut its 2022 Mainland GDP (non-oil) growth forecast from 4.1% to 3.6% while raising the 2023 Mainland GDP (non-oil) outlook from 2.4% to 2.5%. SSB cut the 2022 Underlying CPI forecast from 2.5% to 2.1% while raising the 2023 Underlying CPI from 1.7% to 2.0%.

- Czech Central Bank Gov Rusnok stated that saw risks to the growth outlook.

- Poland Central Bank Janczyk stated that gains in PLN currency (Zloty) showed that rate hikes were effective and had chance for single-digit inflation in 2022.

- Poland PM Morawiecki stated that now was the time to build new gas pipelines. Govt to put in measures to avoid food price increase.

- Russia Foreign Min Lavrov stated that the West was trying to marginalize Russia; Sanctions would only make the country stronger.

- Russia President Putin said to nominate Central Bank (CBR) Gov Nabiullina for another term (**Note: Nabiullina's current term expires in June 2022).

- Russia President Putin said to accuse Ukraine of trying to slow down peace talks and making unrealistic proposals during a call with German Chancellor Scholz.

- Ukraine Presidential advisor Zhovkva stated that the talks between Ukraine-Russia were progressing only slowly; Ukraine needed hard security guarantees in deal; Would not negotiate an inch of Ukrainian territory.

- BOJ Gov Kuroda post rate decision press conference reiterated its overall economic assessment that the domestic economy was picking up as a trend. Reiterated stance that would further ease monetary policy without hesitation as needed. Neededto watch impact of Ukraine war on Japan as situation could push up inflation globally.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno stated that sharp FX movements were not desirable.

- China National Health Commission (NHC) stated that the global pandemic would not end soon. Covid conditions in China was more complicated.

- IEA published 10-point plan to reduce oil following Ukraine invasion which focused mostly on reducing transportation. Recommendations could reduce oil demand by 2.7 million barrels a day within four months.

Currencies/Fixed income

- FX price action was listless with little impetus for fresh positions. Dealers noted that USD was unable to benefit from the Fed recent decision to raise interest rates and signal six additional increases during 2022. Greenback poised t register its first down week in six against the major pairs.

- Market awaiting an upcoming phone call between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later on Friday.

- EUR/USD steady at 1.1070 area.

- USD/JPY was just under the 119 area and near a six-year low as BOJ rhetoric highlighted the divergence between the Fed and BOJ on policy.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Feb Unemployment Rate: 7.9% v 8.3% prior; Unemployment Rate (seasonally adj): 7.3% v 7.9%e; Trend Unemployment Rate: 7.7% v 7.9% prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 129.5K v 161.7K tons prior.

- (FR) France Q4 Final Wages Q/Q: 0.5% v 0.5% prelim.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Mar 11th (RUB): 17.22 v 17.23T prior.

- (IT) Italy Jan Total Trade Balance: -€5.1B v +€1.1B prior; Trade Balance EU: -€B0.9 v -€3.8B prior.

- (PL) Poland Feb Sold Industrial Output M/M: 3.6% v 2.0%e; Y/Y: 17.6% v 16.8%e.

- (PL) Poland Feb Employment M/M: 0.2% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 2.2% v 2.2%e.

- (PL) Poland Feb Average Gross Wages M/M: 2.6% v 1.2%e; Y/Y: 11.7% v 9.9%e.

- (PL) Poland Feb PPI M/M: 0.9% v 1.4%e; Y/Y: 15.9% v 15.2%e.

Fixed income issuance

- No seen.

Looking ahead

- (ZA) South Africa to sell ZAR1.2B in I/L 2025, 2038 and 2046 Bonds.

- 06:00 (EU) Euro Zone Jan Trade Balance (seasonally adj): -€9.0Be v -€9.7B prior; Trade Balance NSA (unadj): No est v -€4.6B prior.

- 06:00 (EU) Euro Zone Q4 Labour Costs Y/Y: No est v 2.5% prior.

- 06:00 (EU) Daily Euribor Fixing.

- 06:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) announcements on upcoming issuance.

- 06:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 06:30 (RU) Russia Central Bank (CBR) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave One-Week Key Auction Rate unchanged at 20.00%.

- 07:00 (UK) DMO to sell £2.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £0.5B and £1.9B respectively).

- 07:30 (IS) Iceland to sell 2026 and 2037 Bonds.

- 07:30 (CL) Chile Q4 GDP Q/Q: 2.2%e v 4.9% prior; Y/Y: 13.0%e v 17.2% prior.

- 07:30 (CL) Chile Q4 Current Account Balance: -$5.6Be v -$6.5B prior.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Mar 11th: No est v $631.9B prior.

- 07:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Jan National Unemployment Rate: 11.3%e v 11.1% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jan Retail Sales M/M: +2.4%e v -1.8% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: +2.3%e v -2.5% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jan Int'l Securities Transactions (CAD): No est v 37.6B prior.

- 09:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 10:00 (US) Feb Existing Home Sales: 6.10Me v 6.50M prior.

- 10:00 (US) Feb Leading Index: +0.3%e v -0.3% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Jan Trade Balance: -$1.5Be v -$1.3B prior; Total Imports: $5.8Be v $6.2B prior.

- 12:00 (CO) Colombia Jan Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: 10.4%e v 11.8% prior.

- 12:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.

- 12:20 (US) Fed’s Barkin.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- 13:00 (US) Fed’s Bowman.