EU mid-market update: Awaiting Biden 2023 budget proposal; focus turns to Friday's NFP report; Credit Suisse delays annual report.

Notes/Observations

- Quiet session for macro news. Wake of Fed Chair Powells hawkish comments weighs on European equites as major bourses experience weakness..

- Upcoming catalysts include US Jobless Claims data and BOJ rate decision overnight (expected to leave policy unchanged). BOJ decision marks Outgoing Kuroda’s last meeting as Gov. Overnight, Japan Parliament Lower House approved BOJ nominees as expected.

- Focus on President Biden’s 2023 budget.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng underperforming at -0.6%. EU indices are lower by -0.6% to -1.2%. US futures are -0.2% to -0.7%. Gold +0.2%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent 0.0%, WTI 0.0%, TTF -2.4%; Crypto: BTC -1.7%, ETH -1.4%.

Asia

- Japan Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.0% v 0.2%e; GDP Annualized Q/Q: 0.1% v 0.8%e.

- China Feb CPI registered its slowest annualized pace since Feb 2022 (Y/Y: 1.0% v 1.9%e).

- Japan Lower House voted to approve Ueda for BoJ Gov as well as Uchida and Himino for Dep Gov’s (as expected); the upper house will vote tomorrow (Fri, Mar 10th).

Europe

- Bank of France Monthly Economic Survey forecasted Q1 GDP 0.1%.

Americas

- Janice Eberly said to emerge as the frontrunner to be Biden's Fed Vice Chair selection.

- Senate Republican Leader McConnell said to have been hospitalized following a fall at a DC hotel following a private dinner.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.63% at 458.08, FTSE -0.84% at 7,863.05, DAX -0.59% at 15,539.15, CAC-40 -0.66% at 7,276.13, IBEX-35 -0.80% at 9,390.84, FTSE MIB -1.26% at 27,561.00, SMI -1.04% at 10,910.10, S&P 500 Futures -0.38%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open modestly lower, and slipped further into the red through the early part of the session; better preforming sectors include industrials and consumer discretionary; sectors trending lower include real estate and technology; Credit Suisse shares trade down over 5% following delay of its annual report amid US SEC questions; Deutsche Post shares higher in Frankfurt following earnings results; Informa acquires Tarsus; focus on release of US 2024 budget proposal; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Oracle, Autogrill and Leonardo.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Deutsche Post [DPW.DE] +2.5% (reports FY22), Hugo Boss [BOSS.DE] -2.5% (reports FY22), PageGroup [PAGE.UK] -4.0% (earnings), Domino's Pizza UK & IRL [DOM.UK] -10.0% (reports FY22), Entain [ENT.UK] -2.5% (reports FY22), Informa [INF.UK] +2.0% (earnings; acquisition).

- Energy: Harbour Energy [HBR.UK] +1% (reports FY22 - beats estimates).

- Financials: Credit Suisse [CSGN.CH] -6.0% (delays annual report following US SEC questions), Aviva [AV.UK] +3.0% (earnings).

- Industrials: Dassault Aviation [AM.FR] +9.5% (earnings), Lenzing [LNZ.AT] -7.0% (earnings).

- Real Estate: Leg Immobilien [LEG.DE] -10.5% (reports FY22).

- Telecom: Vivendi [VIV.FR] -1.0% (earnings; comments on Telecom Italia bids).

Speakers

- ECB’s Villeroy (France) stated that inflation remained too high in both France and Europe. Reiterated belief that CPI to peak in H1. Reiterated pledge to bring inflation back to the 2% target by end-2024 or early 2025.

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dep Gov Bunge stated that inflation was far too high and underlying inflation had not yet shown clear signs of falling. Would take time for monetary policy to have full impact and would do whatever it took to curb inflation.

- South Korea Fin Min Choo Kyung-ho stated that it expected CPI to fall below 3.0% in Q2. Stated that the KRW currency (Won) price movements were in-line with other major pairs.

- Malaysia Central Bank Policy Statement noted that the current level of policy stance remained accommodative and supportive of growth. To continue to calibrate policy settings that balance inflation and growth. Further normalization to depend on evolution of inflation and growth outlook. Inflation expected to moderate in 2023 but remain elevated while the domestic economy was expected to moderate during the 2023.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was steady after recent gains propelled by reassessment by market participants that the Fed would have to go higher and possibly faster on its rate path. Fed Chief Powell reaffirmed his message on Wed on the hawkish tone but did add a cautious note about decisions being data dependent. - USD/JPY moved lower ghead of Friday’s BOJ rate decision.

Economic data

- (FR) France Q4 Final Private Sector Payrolls Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.0% prelim; Total Payrolls: 0.2% v 0.3% prior.

- (MA) Malaysia Central Bank (BNM) left the Overnight Policy Rate unchanged at 2.75% (as expected).

- (SE) Sweden Jan GDP Indicator M/M +2.0% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: +2.0% v -1.6% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Jan Household Consumption M/M: +0.5% v -0.5% prior; Y/Y: +0.5% v -1.4% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Jan Private Sector Production M/M: +2.2% v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: +2.3% v -0.9% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Jan Industrial Orders M/M: -20.2% v +23.3% prior; Y/Y: -10.5% v +22.7% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Jan Industry Production Value Y/Y: 3.5% v 0.8% prior; Service Production Value Y/Y: +1.0% v -0.5% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Jan National Trade Balance (CZK): 9.5B v 13.1Be.

- (ZA) South Africa Q4 Current Account (ZAR): -174B v -185Be; Current Account to GDP Ratio: -2.6% v -2.5%e.

- (IT) Bank of Italy Releases Banks and Money Monthly Statistics: Jan Gross Non-performing Loans (NPLs): €30.3B v €30.2B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (SE) Sweden sold SEK500M in 2026 and 2032 I/L Bonds.

- (IE) Ireland Debt Agency (NTMA) sold €1.25B vs. €1.0-1.25B indicated in 2032 and 2037 IGB Bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell bonds.

- 06:30 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Jansson.

- 06:55 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Feb CPI M/M: 0.6%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 7.7%e v 7.9% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Feb CPI Core M/M: 0.7%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 8.4%e v 8.5% prior.

- 07:30 (US) Feb Challenger Job Cuts: No est v 102.9K prior; Y/Y: No est v 440.0% prior.

- 07:30 (BR) Brazil Jan Total Formal Job Creation: +67.5Ke v -431.0K prior.

- 08:00 (RU) Russia Feb Official Reserve Assets: No est v $B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 195Ke v 190K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.66Me v 1.655M prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 09:00 (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Gov Glapinski post rate decision press conference.

- 10:00 (US) Fed’s Barr.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (US) Q4 Financial Account Household Change in Net Worth: No est v -$392B prior.

- 12:30 (CR) ECB’s Vujcic (Croatia).

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 30-Year Bond Reopening.

- 13:45 (CA) BOC’s Rogers.

- 16:30 (NZ) New Zealand Feb Manufacturing PMI: No est v 50.8 prior.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q4 Manufacturing Activity Q/Q: No est v 5.1% prior; Manufacturing Volume Y/Y: No est v 3.1% prior.

- 18:00 (KR) South Korea Jan Current Account: No est v $2.7B prior; Balance of Goods (BOP): No est v -$0.5B prior.

- 18:00 (PE) Peru Central Bank (BCRP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Reference Rate unchanged at 7.75%.

- 18:30 (JP) Japan Jan Household Spending Y/Y: -0.1%e v -1.3% prior.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Feb PPI (CGPI) M/M: -0.3%e v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 8.5%e v 9.5% prior.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Interest Rate on Excess Reserves (IOER) unchanged at -0.10%.