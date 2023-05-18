Share:

Join Nathan Bray, Senior Account Manager at ACY Securities, in this insightful video as he discusses the latest Australian unemployment data and its potential impact on key trading pairs such as AUDJPY, AUDUSD, and the AUS200 index. Against the backdrop of a weakening Australian economy, surging inflation, and increasing migration, Bray provides valuable trading insights and identifies key levels to watch.

Bray starts by analyzing the recent Australian unemployment figure, highlighting the challenges posed by a deteriorating economic landscape. As inflation surges and migration numbers rise, he delves into the potential implications for the Australian job market and the subsequent impact on currency pairs and the stock market.

Moving on to AUDUSD, Bray identifies crucial levels and explores the dynamics between the Australian dollar and the US dollar. He discusses the impact of inflationary pressures, monetary policy decisions, and geopolitical developments on this currency pair.

With the AUDJPY pair in focus, Bray examines the key trading levels that traders should keep an eye on.

Lastly, Bray provides insights into the AUS200 index, shedding light on the potential trading opportunities amid the challenging economic environment. He analyzes key support and resistance levels, and factors in market sentiment, earnings reports, and broader economic trends that could influence the index.

Join Nathan Bray as he offers his expert analysis and shares valuable trading perspectives based on the recent Australian unemployment data, surging inflation, and increasing migration. Stay informed and gain a deeper understanding of the potential trading opportunities in the face of a changing economic landscape.