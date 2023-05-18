Join Nathan Bray, Senior Account Manager at ACY Securities, in this insightful video as he discusses the latest Australian unemployment data and its potential impact on key trading pairs such as AUDJPY, AUDUSD, and the AUS200 index. Against the backdrop of a weakening Australian economy, surging inflation, and increasing migration, Bray provides valuable trading insights and identifies key levels to watch.
Bray starts by analyzing the recent Australian unemployment figure, highlighting the challenges posed by a deteriorating economic landscape. As inflation surges and migration numbers rise, he delves into the potential implications for the Australian job market and the subsequent impact on currency pairs and the stock market.
Moving on to AUDUSD, Bray identifies crucial levels and explores the dynamics between the Australian dollar and the US dollar. He discusses the impact of inflationary pressures, monetary policy decisions, and geopolitical developments on this currency pair.
With the AUDJPY pair in focus, Bray examines the key trading levels that traders should keep an eye on.
Lastly, Bray provides insights into the AUS200 index, shedding light on the potential trading opportunities amid the challenging economic environment. He analyzes key support and resistance levels, and factors in market sentiment, earnings reports, and broader economic trends that could influence the index.
Join Nathan Bray as he offers his expert analysis and shares valuable trading perspectives based on the recent Australian unemployment data, surging inflation, and increasing migration. Stay informed and gain a deeper understanding of the potential trading opportunities in the face of a changing economic landscape.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0800 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD is trading on the back, heading toward 1.0800 in the European session. The US Dollar is holding previous gains amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. Investors weigh US debt ceiling developments ahead of US data.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2400 as US Dollar holds gains
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2400 in the European trading hours, having faced rejection just shy of 1.2500. Despite a mixed market mood, the US Dollar is clinging to recovery gains, weighing on the pair. Traders await BoE Bailey's testimony for a fresh trading impetus.
Gold eyes more weakness below $1,970 amid optimism for US debt-ceiling raise
Gold price has witnessed immense selling pressure after retreating from $1,985.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is expected to deliver more weakness on a slippage below the immediate support of $1,970.00.
Solana captures new users as Bitcoin and Ethereum struggle
Solana, a decentralized scalable blockchain platform, witnessed a spike in the number of active and new addresses in May. SOL has recently captured large volumes of new users as prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum struggled to recover from their recent declines.
US debt crisis will be ongoing
It would seem that stocks can only drift higher over the coming week. As everyone expects a solution to the debt ceiling crisis to be found in time. Yet this is not even the real problem.