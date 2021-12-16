Today's Fed discussion show

Australia un-employment drops back to 4.6%.

A quite strong number that should not be confused with a strong economy. Possibly, both are true to an extent, but remember this is all about worker shortages due to continuing travel disruption. Hospitality, agriculture and even mining are all in need of more workers. State border restrictions to WA, and reduced global travel generally mean any available workers will be quickly snapped up.

US Retail Sales really tracking flat

It is a modest number, but in the context of lacklustre performance over many months now, it looks rather poor.

New Zealand economy contracts as expected

It may not be as bad as many had feared, but is nonetheless a horrible result. More recent services and other data point to an on-going malaise. This may be the one country that should be slowing down its ideas on rate hikes.