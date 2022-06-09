US stocks fell again in a yo-yo consolidation phase which has been in place for eight trading days now.
Given the increasingly downward pressurised fundamental backdrop of on-going inflation and aggressive rate hikes, this is most likely a 'running out of steam' moment for the global equity market in general. There is very real risk of further sharp equity market collapse.
The Australian market is suddenly looking particularly precarious. With higher commodity prices now likely fully accounted for, and growing risk to export volumes due to global slowing, the OECD just slashed its global growth forecast by a third, a downward spiral in stock prices may be soon upon us.
The Australian dollar had a very strong rally. Yet remained moderate in the context of the previous massive falls, and now it too seems to be turning south.
As well as the headwinds of declining global growth, the local currency is also faced with a safe-haven and interest rate strengthening of the US dollar, a slowing domestic economy, and extreme bullish positioning that may now have to be unwound.
My forecast since last year is unchanged. This year, the Australian dollar is likely to see 65 cents. In 2023, there is risk to 58 cents.
A slowing global economy is never good news for the down-under commodity producer. Even with higher commodity prices. The inflation interest rate squeeze will make Australia an unattractive investment target for the time being.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps losses below 0.7200 despite upbeat Chinese trade data
AUD/USD remains on the back foot below 0.7200, uninspired by the upbeat Chinese trade figures. Bears retain control amid renewed China's covid concerns, global growth worries and pre-ECB market anxiety.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0700 inside bull flag, RSI divergence, ECB in focus
EUR/USD consolidates recent gains around 1.0710 during the inactive Asian session on Thursday. The major currency pair portrays the pre-ECB anxiety inside a bullish chart pattern called flag. Weekly support line acts as an intermediate halt ahead of the key 1.0600 level.
Gold bears home in on the 61.8% golden ratio
In Asia, the price is attempting to break below the 50% mean reversion level which exposes the 61.8% Fibo at $1,850 again. The gold price is backpedaling further following a move into the 50% mean reversion area of the hourly bullish impulse identified in earlier trade, as illustrated in the technical analysis below.
Three reasons why Avalanche’s AVAX price is failing
Avalanche price could fall further. Subtle cues are confounding the bearish thesis. The Avalanche price, like several cryptocurrencies, shows reasons to believe in one more decline. The bulls have been unwilling to wage a battle at the current $24 price level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!