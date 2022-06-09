US stocks fell again in a yo-yo consolidation phase which has been in place for eight trading days now.

Given the increasingly downward pressurised fundamental backdrop of on-going inflation and aggressive rate hikes, this is most likely a 'running out of steam' moment for the global equity market in general. There is very real risk of further sharp equity market collapse.

The Australian market is suddenly looking particularly precarious. With higher commodity prices now likely fully accounted for, and growing risk to export volumes due to global slowing, the OECD just slashed its global growth forecast by a third, a downward spiral in stock prices may be soon upon us.

The Australian dollar had a very strong rally. Yet remained moderate in the context of the previous massive falls, and now it too seems to be turning south.

As well as the headwinds of declining global growth, the local currency is also faced with a safe-haven and interest rate strengthening of the US dollar, a slowing domestic economy, and extreme bullish positioning that may now have to be unwound.

My forecast since last year is unchanged. This year, the Australian dollar is likely to see 65 cents. In 2023, there is risk to 58 cents.

A slowing global economy is never good news for the down-under commodity producer. Even with higher commodity prices. The inflation interest rate squeeze will make Australia an unattractive investment target for the time being.