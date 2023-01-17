S&P/ASX 200 INDEXASX: XJO Australian Stock Market Elliott Wave Technical Analysis Trading Levels , Forex AUDUSD, US Dollar DXY, Commonwealth Bank CBA, BHP Group (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), Fortescue Metals Group (FMG), Newcrest Mining NCM, Australian 2 Yr Government Bonds Yield. Technical Analysis Trading Strategies
ASX200 Market Summary: Expecting a correction lower...
Elliott Wave Analysis: ASX200 and banks top of Wave iii)
ASX200 Trading Strategy: No
Video Chapters
00:00 ASX200 (XJO)
05:11 Banks CBA, XXJ
06:13 Iron Ore BHP RIO FMG
06:13 Lithium Stocks (sorry forgot these stocks)
11:52 Newcrest Mining NCM / GOLD XAUUSD
15:39 AUDUSD / DXY US Dollar
20:41 TRIAL Buy 1 Month Get 3 Months
