Australian Stock News 2022: ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS; ASX 200 Index, AUDUSD, CBA, NIFTY 50, XMJ, BHP, RIO & FMG Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading Strategies.
Video Chapters:
00:00 ASX200 (XJO).
08:00 Commonwealth Bank (CBA).
10:50 NIFTY 50.
12:41 Resource stocks XMJ BHP FMG RIO.
19:10 Forex AUDUSD.
24:02 Thanks for watching!
ASX 200 Index Overview: Simply stated, the 7500 as support or resistance confirms the market as being bearish or bullish.
ASX200 Elliott Wave (c) of ii) of C of (4).
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Corrective rally to 7500 then look for short trade set-ups.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
