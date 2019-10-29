- Australian inflation seen holding far below RBA’s target.
- AUD/USD could confirm a double bottom figure in its daily chart.
Australia will release this Wednesday Q3 inflation estimates. Quarterly inflation is expected to have risen by 0.5%, after advancing 0.6% in the previous quarter, while yearly basis, the CPI is seen at 1.7% from 1.6% previously. The RBA Trimmed Mean estimates are seen at .04% and 1.6% respectively, unchanged from the previous quarterly estimates.
RBA to keep cutting rates
The central bank’s inflation target is of 2%-3%, and figures in-line with expectations with likely exacerbate speculation that Governor Lowe & Co. will steepen monetary easing in the months to come. Worth noting, however, that inflation has been below the mentioned target for most of the last few years. The RBA will have a monetary policy meeting next week, and data will be eyed in relation to policymakers’ future decisions.
Better-than-expected figures, however, could lead to another leg north in AUD crosses, particularly considering the current dollar’s weakness. However, the pair would also be affected by the US-China trade relationship. Sentiment about this last seesaws within positive and negative, but at this point, optimism prevails as both parts confirmed they are ready to sign phase one of a trade agreement. The initial date for such event was the APEC summit in Chile in November, although there were some market talks this Tuesday suggesting it may be delayed.
AUD/USD Technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair could confirm a double bottom figure if it manages to advance and hold above the 0.6900 level. The figure has a 200 pips’ height, although, with first-tier events in the US during the next 24 hours, cautious is recommended. Still, steady consolidation above the mentioned figure would favor additional advances in the upcoming session, particularly if the rally extends beyond the 0.6930 price zone.
Shorter-term, the pair offers a bullish stance, as the 4-hour chart shows that it remains above all of its moving averages, which anyway remain directionless and as technical indicators attempt to recover within positive levels.
