Significant property investor loan stress begins now.
Commodity prices will cushion the domestic slow-down, but are a two edged sword.
Australian Manufacturing PMI is falling. Still in in expansion territory, but moderating quickly down 3 points to 55.7 in May.
The writing is more than on the wall for a down-shift, perhaps to recession in the Australian economy. It seems a bit out of field at this point, but Australia is facing slowing domestic demand post stimulus measures, extreme inflation, already up 5.1% and rising, with the local central bank RBA yet to do any of the heavy lifting that it must urgently do.
Mortgage stress will be going up significantly.
Property prices are already cooling, with anecdotal evidence suggesting some suburbs in Sydney and Melbourne are already down 10%. Additionally, there seems to be a sharp increase in marketing efforts by real estate agents to more professionally market properties that are for rent. Akin to what they do for sale properties.
Could it be that previous investment buyers are becoming impatient about their properties remaining vacant?
Immigration is a crawl as are backpackers. Plus overly high rent expectations by owners.
There has been a huge disconnect between what renters can actually afford, and what landlords want in order to cover their costs and profit.
Many economists have been assuming owners will simply be able to raise rents to cover increased interest rates. This is only so to a point. The tipping point where potential renters simply give up and seek alternative possibilities. Such as greater sharing situations or simply staying at home, or even moving inter-state to avoid the one eyed absurd expectations of some landlords.
It is not the case that property owners will continue to be able to simply ask higher rents. We just passed that point and significant property investor loan stress begins now.
Commodity prices will cushion the domestic slow-down, but are a two edged sword where higher commodity prices are also a source of significant domestic inflation and household budget stress overall. Add mortgage stress and falling property prices and we are already on the door-step of recession.
This roller-coaster the full responsibility of a sleeping RBA and over-stimulus during Covid.
The first step solution is to immediately remove the Governor and Board of the RBA, and appoint the new Governor from outside the bank.
A revolution is required. The Australian economy has been steered up a mountain only to crash down the other side by an inept Reverse Bank.
