Share:

In this insightful video, Nathan delves into the recent Australian Inflation Data and its surprising rise to 6.8 percent annually, defying expectations. Join us as we explore the implications of this unexpected development and its impact on currency values and trading opportunities.

Furthermore, Nathan examines the impact of the recent Australian inflation data and China's missed data on the Australian Dollar (AUD). As both events have the potential to significantly influence the currency's value, Bray provides insights into the implications and potential trading opportunities.

Bray analyzes the implications of this data and its potential impact on the Australian market. As China's manufacturing sector experiences a slowdown, it could have significant ramifications for Australian exports and bilateral trade. He discusses how these developments can create additional volatility and uncertainty in the market, further influencing trading decisions and strategies.

By incorporating this key information, Nathan Bray provides a comprehensive overview of the current economic landscape, taking into account both the surprising rise in Australian inflation and the implications of China's missed data. This video serves as a valuable resource for traders seeking a well-rounded understanding of the interconnected factors affecting the markets.

Additionally, this video features a special segment with Duncan Cooper, Senior Market Strategist and Trading Mentor at ACY Securities, an expert in technical analysis, who provides his insights on the AUDUSD pair.