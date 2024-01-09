Australian Inflation Preview: Monthly Consumer Price Index expected to signal the end of rate hikes

Share:

The Australian Monthly Consumer Price Index is foreseen to rise 4.4% YoY in November.

Imbalances between the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Federal Reserve kick in.

AUD/USD is biased lower ahead of the data, support at 0.6640.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will release the Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) Indicator on Wednesday. According to market analysts, inflation is expected to have eased to 4.4% YoY in November from the 4.9% posted in the previous month. Price pressures in Australia have followed the global easing path, although they are still above the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) goal of keeping the annual CPI rate between 2% and 3%. The Monthly CPI inflation stood at 5.6% in September, and the expected 4.4% indicates progress towards the central bank’s goal.

Reserve Bank of Australia pauses in December

It is worth noting that the RBA preferred inflation gauge is the quarterly CPI estimated by the ABS, which rose 1.2% QoQ and 5.4% YoY in the third quarter of 2023.

The RBA left the Cash Rate unchanged at 4.35% in its December monetary policy meeting after lifting it by 25 basis points (bps) in November. Previously, the central bank held rates steady for four consecutive months. The decision resulted from the Board assessing inflation was easing at a slower pace than earlier forecast.

Governor Michele Bullock added in her statement: “Whether further tightening of monetary policy is required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable time frame will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks. The Board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that outcome.” Furthermore, she noted that “There are still significant uncertainties around the outlook.”

Bottom line, inflation remains sticky in Australia, and the RBA is not only considering it, but also concerned about the economic outlook despite stating the setback has been softer than anticipated.

The Federal Reserve in a better spot

Meanwhile, the US Dollar kick-started the year on a strong footing, as market participants believe there is a good chance the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut its benchmark rate in March. The Fed had held steady for the last three meetings, and in December, the dot-plot indicated policymakers are considering three rate cuts for 2024. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds for a rate cut next March stand at 58%.

At some point, the economic and monetary policy imbalances will weigh more than sentiment. But for now, investors are mostly trading on it. Whatever the data shows, market participants will assess how it would affect future central banks’ decisions. Softer-than-anticipated Australian inflation will be understood as no more rate hikes and mounting odds for future rate cuts. Lowering the Cash Rate is not on the table for now, yet an optimistic perspective could boost sentiment and push the Aussie up with the news.

AUD/USD Technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair struggles to retain the 0.6700 threshold ahead of the announcement, trading a handful of pips below the level amid a sour market mood. The pair started the year on the back foot, trading far below the December peak at 0.6843. Technical readings in the daily chart skew the risk to the downside, as the pair is unable to recover above its 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) after breaking below it last week. Still, the SMA maintains a bullish slope, somehow suggesting sellers still have work to do. On the contrary, technical indicators gain bearish traction within negative levels, supporting a bearish extension in the upcoming sessions.

AUD/USD bottomed at 0.6640 early in January, with a break below the level confirming another leg south. Next support could be found around the 0.6600 figure and then in the 0.6540 price zone. A recovery beyond 0.6730, however, may provide buyers with fresh impetus, with the pair then aiming to test the 0.6770 region.