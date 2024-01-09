Australian Inflation Preview: Monthly Consumer Price Index expected to signal the end of rate hikes

- The Australian Monthly Consumer Price Index is foreseen to rise 4.4% YoY in November.
- Imbalances between the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Federal Reserve kick in.
- AUD/USD is biased lower ahead of the data, support at 0.6640.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will release the Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) Indicator on Wednesday. According to market analysts, inflation is expected to have eased to 4.4% YoY in November from the 4.9% posted in the previous month. Price pressures in Australia have followed the global easing path, although they are still above the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) goal of keeping the annual CPI rate between 2% and 3%. The Monthly CPI inflation stood at 5.6% in September, and the expected 4.4% indicates progress towards the central bank’s goal.
Reserve Bank of Australia pauses in December
It is worth noting that the RBA preferred inflation gauge is the quarterly CPI estimated by the ABS, which rose 1.2% QoQ and 5.4% YoY in the third quarter of 2023.
The RBA left the Cash Rate unchanged at 4.35% in its December monetary policy meeting after lifting it by 25 basis points (bps) in November. Previously, the central bank held rates steady for four consecutive months. The decision resulted from the Board assessing inflation was easing at a slower pace than earlier forecast.
Governor Michele Bullock added in her statement: “Whether further tightening of monetary policy is required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable time frame will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks. The Board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that outcome.” Furthermore, she noted that “There are still significant uncertainties around the outlook.”
Bottom line, inflation remains sticky in Australia, and the RBA is not only considering it, but also concerned about the economic outlook despite stating the setback has been softer than anticipated.
The Federal Reserve in a better spot
Meanwhile, the US Dollar kick-started the year on a strong footing, as market participants believe there is a good chance the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut its benchmark rate in March. The Fed had held steady for the last three meetings, and in December, the dot-plot indicated policymakers are considering three rate cuts for 2024. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds for a rate cut next March stand at 58%.
At some point, the economic and monetary policy imbalances will weigh more than sentiment. But for now, investors are mostly trading on it. Whatever the data shows, market participants will assess how it would affect future central banks’ decisions. Softer-than-anticipated Australian inflation will be understood as no more rate hikes and mounting odds for future rate cuts. Lowering the Cash Rate is not on the table for now, yet an optimistic perspective could boost sentiment and push the Aussie up with the news.
AUD/USD Technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair struggles to retain the 0.6700 threshold ahead of the announcement, trading a handful of pips below the level amid a sour market mood. The pair started the year on the back foot, trading far below the December peak at 0.6843. Technical readings in the daily chart skew the risk to the downside, as the pair is unable to recover above its 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) after breaking below it last week. Still, the SMA maintains a bullish slope, somehow suggesting sellers still have work to do. On the contrary, technical indicators gain bearish traction within negative levels, supporting a bearish extension in the upcoming sessions.
AUD/USD bottomed at 0.6640 early in January, with a break below the level confirming another leg south. Next support could be found around the 0.6600 figure and then in the 0.6540 price zone. A recovery beyond 0.6730, however, may provide buyers with fresh impetus, with the pair then aiming to test the 0.6770 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind near 1.0950 Premium
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow range at around 1.0950 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the modest improvement seen in risk mood limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2700 in the American session on Wednesday. BoE Governor Bailey refrained from commenting on policy outlook and failed to help the pair find direction. The US Dollar consolidates weekly gains ahead of Thursday's inflation data.
Gold extends consolidative phase around $2,030 Premium
Gold is finding it difficult to making a decisive move in either direction mid-week. After rising above $2,030 earlier in the day, XAU/USD lost its traction and retreated toward $2,020. Markets await the outcome of the 10-year US Treasury note auction.
Bitcoin Spot ETFs could make their debut soon, securities lawyers say SEC less likely to kill ETF applications
Bitcoin price is likely to see upside capped since BTC price nearly missed the $48,000 level in response to the false announcement of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval.
Traders positioning ahead of Thursday's US CPI
We’ve seen a lot of sideways trade this week. And the recipe for Wednesday could very well be the same given the super light economic calendar. There is no first-tier risk on the calendar, though we do get a batch of central bank speak.