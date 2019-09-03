- Australian Q2 GDP seen growing at its slowest pace in almost two decades.
- The RBA kept rates on hold and remove references to growth in its statement.
- AUD/USD could correct higher but is intrinsically bearish in the long run.
Australian Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter of the year will be out early Wednesday, with the market expecting a 0.5% quarterly growth and a 1.4% advance yearly basis. If the economy has grown at a 1.4% annual pace, it will confirm that the economic slow as it will be the weakest growth in almost two decades.
RBA, growth, and the economic situation
Ahead of the release, the Reserve Bank of Australia had a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday, and, as expected, policymakers kept the cash rate on hold at 1.0%.
Retail Sales released alongside disappointed, down in July by 0.1% MoM, although the Current Account Balance in Q2 jumped to 5.9B, the first surplus in 44 years, as a result of massive iron ore and coal exports. The substantial trade surplus, however, can’t hide the softness of the domestic economy that forced the central bank to cut rates for two consecutive months.
The RBA statement indicated that “economic growth in Australia over the first half of this year has been lower than earlier expected, with household consumption weighed down by a protracted period of low income growth and declining housing prices and turnover.” Moreover, the document showed that policymakers removed the previous references to GDP growth’s numbers, and said it will grow in line “with trend.”
AUD/USD Technical outlook
The Aussie is up against most major rivals, and whether the current advance could be sustained in time or not, depends on the GDP release. Speculative interest is expecting a dismal reading, which means that the current rally could extend, at least in the nearer term, if the numbers beat the market’s expectations. Nevertheless, it won’t be enough to trigger a sustainable recovery, particularly considering that the central bank is expected to cut rates at least two more times in the upcoming months.
The AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6740, correcting higher but still bearish in the long-term. In the daily chart, the 20 DMA is losing its bearish strength, but still holding above the current level at around 0.6760, providing an immediate resistance ahead of the 0.6800 figure. Technical indicators recovered within familiar levels, the RSI still near oversold readings and the Momentum below its mid-line. The first support comes at 0.6710, followed by the low set in August at 0.6676.
