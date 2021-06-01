Australian GDP Preview: Economic optimism eclipsed by covid outbreaks, dovish RBA

Australian economy to grow by 1% QoQ in the first quarter of 2021.

The RBA pointed to subdued inflation and wage pressures, virus uncertainty.

AUD/USD at coin flip’s level, Australian GDP holds the key.

Improving economic indicators are likely to showcase the post-pandemic recovery remains on track, as it will be almost a year since the economy tipped off into a recession. However, it may not be as rosy as it appears, as the labor market and domestic consumption continue to paint an uncertain outlook.

The first quarter (Q1) GDP report is slated for release this Wednesday at 0130 GMT. Australia’s GDP rate is expected to expand by 1% QoQ in Q1 when compared to a 3.1% growth recorded in the three months to December. Meanwhile, on an annualized basis, the economy is seen returning to a 0.2% growth in the reported period vs. -1.1% booked in the fourth quarter.

Australian economic recovery slows in Q1

Despite Australia’s upbeat economic performance seen in the third and final quarter of 2020, the recovery momentum is likely to have faltered. The employment sector remains the main laggard alongside the country’s net exports.

The jobless rate dropped to yearly lows of 5.5% in April but most of the private sector is still employing fewer people than it was prior to the pandemic. The participation rate also fell to 66%, underscoring concerns for the labor market recovery.

Meanwhile, a decline in Australia’s exports value is likely to remain a drag on the economy’s growth prospects. The island nation’s export values fell 2%, leading to a narrowing trade surplus.

Australia’s Capex rose 6.3% in Q1, current account surplus widened and retail sales remain robust. However, Company's gross operating profits and construction output continues to disappoint, in increased evidence of a patchy economic recovery.

Meanwhile, fresh covid outbreaks in the various states of Australia continue to remain a threat to the GDP outlook, as it reminds the policymakers that the pandemic is not yet over, despite a V-shaped recovery witnessed earlier on and faster vaccine rollout.

RBA disappoints, sounds dovish

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made no changes to its monetary policy at its meeting held earlier on Tuesday, although it left doors open to changes in the asset purchases at the July meeting. The June policy statement was more or less in line with the May announcement, however, it came in as a disappointment, as markets expected the RBA to follow RBNZ’s and BOC’s footsteps.

The RBA Governor Philip Lowe, also raised concerns over the economic outlook, citing “important ongoing source of uncertainty is the possibility of significant outbreaks of the virus.”

Further, the RBA highlighted, the “Progress in reducing unemployment has been faster than expected,” adding that the “board is committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions to support a return to full employment in Australia and inflation consistent with the target.”

AUD/USD Technical outlook

Ahead of the GDP showdown, the AUD/USD pair is consolidating the two-day recovery around 0.7750, as the US dollar continues to meander in two-month lows. AUD/USD’s reaction to the Australian growth numbers could be limited, given that the dollar dynamics and the prevalent risk tone could likely have a greater influence. Also, any optimism over the upbeat GDP reading is already negated by the RBA’s concerns over subdued inflation, wage pressures and virus uncertainty.

AUD/USD: Daily chart

From a technical perspective, the daily chart shows that AUD/USD is on the verge of confirming a descending triangle breakout, as it teases the falling trendline resistance near 0.7765. At that point, the 21-daily moving average (DMA) coincides, making it a strong upside barrier.

If the Q1 GDP figure delivers a big beat and the greenback keeps lower, the aussie could chart an upside break, opening doors towards 0.7800 and beyond. At the time of writing, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains at coin flip levels at 50.00. Therefore, a negative surprise on the data could recall the sellers, with the focus back on the triangle support at 0.7676. Ahead of that, the 50-DMA at 0.7715 could emerge as fierce support.