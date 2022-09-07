Australia's Q2 GDP came in at a reasonable 0.9%. Q1 was revised lower and we look at why today’s numbers may be as good as it gets for the economic outlook. Will OPEC put a floor on the oil price?
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines to near 0.9880, ECB policy and Fed Powell’s speech eyed
EUR/USD has slipped to near 0.9880 as the DXY has strengthened after a rebound in Services PMI. Investors should brace for a 50 bps rate hike announcement by the ECB. The Eurozone energy crisis will deepen further as the winter season will have more gas demand.
USD/JPY: Bulls ignore overbought RSI to aim for fresh 24-year high near 144.60
USD/JPY remains firmer around multi-day top, cheers upside break of bullish channel. Overbought RSI tests bulls on their way to an ascending resistance line from late April. Bears need to conquer 139.40 to retake control.
GBP/USD: Bears to have a bumpy road at two-year low around 1.1450
GBP/USD extends the previous day’s pullback towards four-month-old support line. Oversold RSI (14), lower line of the monthly bearish channel acts as additional downside filters. 10-DMA guards immediate upside, buyers need validation from July’s low.
Gold establishes below $1,700, more weakness likely ahead of Fed Powell’s speech
Gold price (XAU/USD) has displayed a vertical downside move in the Asian session and has printed a fresh four-day low below $1,693.00. The yellow metal is expected to display more weakness as the US dollar index (DXY) is picking bids ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell, scheduled for Thursday.
Cardano surpassed by this asset as ADA notes another 8% drop in 24 hours
Although many cryptocurrencies have lost significantly this year, Cardano will always be amongst the topmost assets as its troubles still have not ended. ADA on the charts fell by 7.94% resulting in a decline in market cap, which benefitted XRP.