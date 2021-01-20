Australian Employment Preview: Upside risks seen to the labor market recovery

- Australia’s jobless rate to drop to the lowest since April 2020.
- Smaller-than-expected jobs gain to call for RBA QE extension.
- Technically, risks remain skewed to the upside for the aussie.
As the Australian economy emerges out of a recession, its labor market recovery is seen strengthening in December, the latest employment report, due to be published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), will show this Thursday.
With the recent coronavirus outbreaks in Sydney and Brisbane and restrictions still in place, unemployment is expected to take at least two to three years to return to pre-pandemic levels.
Reduction in unemployment but a long way to go
The OZ economy is expected to have added 50K jobs in December after seeing a solid job gain of 90K in November. The Unemployment Rate is forecasted to drop to 6.7% last month, the lowest levels since April 2020. The jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 6.8% in November versus October’s figure of 7%. The Participation Rate is seen a tad higher at 66.2% in the final month of 2020 vs. November’s 66.1%.
Upbeat fundamentals and Feb RBA decision
The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) central goal remains a reduction in unemployment. A smaller-than-expected jobs growth, amid fresh covid restrictions in some of the Australian states, could overshadow the optimism on the recent upbeat economic indicators.
Therefore, the RBA could be forced to contemplate an extension to the current AUD 100 billion quantitative easing (QE) program, in order to revive the labor market.
The December RBA meeting’s minutes showed that its Board feared a protracted period of unemployment ahead while noting that rectifying that would be a "national priority."
Although the consumer sentiment was hit by the new covid outbreaks, the country’s Retail Sales rose at a faster rate since May 2020, arriving at 7.1% MoM in November. Meanwhile, the Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment released Wednesday fell 4.5% in January vs. December’s +4.1%.
Heading into the jobs data release, Queensland announced the lifting of the coronavirus-led restrictions on Friday while New South Wales said it recorded zero new local cases so far. However, its impact on the employment sector will be felt only in the January jobs report.
AUD/USD probable scenarios
As explained above, a disappointment in the jobs report could prompt the RBA to do more, although negative rates remain a less likely option. The best call for the central bank would be to expand its bond-buying programme.
In any scenario, the aussie dollar is set to benefit amid prospects of additional stimulus likely to be rolled out globally, as major economies continue to battle the pandemic-induced recession.
The riskier assets will benefit at the expense of the safe-haven US dollar, which continues its run lower should the President-elect Joe Biden push for more fiscal spending in his inauguration speech at the White House later on Wednesday.
Looking at the daily chart, the path of least resistance appears to the upside as long as AUD/USD holds above the critical 21-day Simple Moving Average (DMA) at 0.7696. Adding credence to the upside, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points north above the 50 level.
The next stop for the bulls is seen at the 0.7800 mark. Only a sustained break below the 21-DMA support could reverse the recent recovery momentum, with a test of the YTD low at 0.7642 back in sight.
Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid improving market mood ahead of Biden's inauguration
EUR/USD has been advancing to around 1.2150 as the risk-on mood weighs on the safe-haven dollar. President-elect Biden is inaugurated later in the day and hopes of stimulus are high after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen's testimony.
GBP/USD tops 1.3650 on dollar weakness, as UK CPI beats
GBP/USD pierces 1.3650, edging higher after UK CPI beat with 0.6% in December. The US dollar retreats amid stimulus hopes as Biden prepares to become president. The UK’s accelerated vaccine campaign underpins sterling ahead of Bailey’s speech.
Gold: Bulls recapture 200-DMA ahead of Biden's inauguration
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher above 200-DMA. The metal cheers rising US inflation expectations amid hopes of a massive stimulus package under the incoming Biden administration.
Forex Today: Yellen's stimulus boosts sentiment ahead of Biden's inauguration, BOC, Bailey eyed
The market mood is cheerful with stocks and gold rising and the dollar retreating ahead of Biden's inauguration. Yellen has made the case for more stimulus, boosting sentiment.
US Dollar Index: Teases immediate rising wedge confirmation
US dollar index stays on the back foot around weekly lows. The Index fades the bounce off 90.40 while taking rounds to 90.50 during Wednesday’s Asian session. DXY teases confirmation of a short-term rising wedge, bearish chart play.