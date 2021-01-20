Australian Employment Preview: Upside risks seen to the labor market recovery

Australia’s jobless rate to drop to the lowest since April 2020.

Smaller-than-expected jobs gain to call for RBA QE extension.

Technically, risks remain skewed to the upside for the aussie.

As the Australian economy emerges out of a recession, its labor market recovery is seen strengthening in December, the latest employment report, due to be published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), will show this Thursday.

With the recent coronavirus outbreaks in Sydney and Brisbane and restrictions still in place, unemployment is expected to take at least two to three years to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Reduction in unemployment but a long way to go

The OZ economy is expected to have added 50K jobs in December after seeing a solid job gain of 90K in November. The Unemployment Rate is forecasted to drop to 6.7% last month, the lowest levels since April 2020. The jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 6.8% in November versus October’s figure of 7%. The Participation Rate is seen a tad higher at 66.2% in the final month of 2020 vs. November’s 66.1%.

Upbeat fundamentals and Feb RBA decision

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) central goal remains a reduction in unemployment. A smaller-than-expected jobs growth, amid fresh covid restrictions in some of the Australian states, could overshadow the optimism on the recent upbeat economic indicators.

Therefore, the RBA could be forced to contemplate an extension to the current AUD 100 billion quantitative easing (QE) program, in order to revive the labor market.

The December RBA meeting’s minutes showed that its Board feared a protracted period of unemployment ahead while noting that rectifying that would be a "national priority."

Although the consumer sentiment was hit by the new covid outbreaks, the country’s Retail Sales rose at a faster rate since May 2020, arriving at 7.1% MoM in November. Meanwhile, the Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment released Wednesday fell 4.5% in January vs. December’s +4.1%.

Heading into the jobs data release, Queensland announced the lifting of the coronavirus-led restrictions on Friday while New South Wales said it recorded zero new local cases so far. However, its impact on the employment sector will be felt only in the January jobs report.

AUD/USD probable scenarios

As explained above, a disappointment in the jobs report could prompt the RBA to do more, although negative rates remain a less likely option. The best call for the central bank would be to expand its bond-buying programme.

In any scenario, the aussie dollar is set to benefit amid prospects of additional stimulus likely to be rolled out globally, as major economies continue to battle the pandemic-induced recession.

The riskier assets will benefit at the expense of the safe-haven US dollar, which continues its run lower should the President-elect Joe Biden push for more fiscal spending in his inauguration speech at the White House later on Wednesday.

Looking at the daily chart, the path of least resistance appears to the upside as long as AUD/USD holds above the critical 21-day Simple Moving Average (DMA) at 0.7696. Adding credence to the upside, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points north above the 50 level.

The next stop for the bulls is seen at the 0.7800 mark. Only a sustained break below the 21-DMA support could reverse the recent recovery momentum, with a test of the YTD low at 0.7642 back in sight.

Daily chart