- The monthly employment report will reflect the impact of the current lockdowns.
- Wages growth was softer than anticipated in the second quarter of the year.
- AUD/USD trading at 2021 lows and poised to extend the slump.
Australia will publish its July employment data on Thursday, August 19. The country is expected to have lost 46,200 jobs in the month, while the Unemployment Rate is foreseen at 5% from 4.9% in June. Additionally, the Participation Rate is seen contracting from 66.2% to 66%.
Delta and the RBA
The poor expectations are the result of the ongoing regional lockdowns in Australia. The country dealt with the pandemic quite well throughout the first year to June 2021 but has been incapable of controlling the highly transmissible Delta variant ever since. Up to 80% of the population has been under restrictive measures for over eight weeks now, but the number of new cases and deaths continues to rise. At this point, there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.
Meanwhile, the Australian Wage Price Index rose by less than anticipated in the second quarter of the year, pushing further away prospects of a tighter monetary policy in the country. The wage index grew at an annualized pace of 1.7% in Q2, better than the previous 1.5% but missing the expected 1.9%. The Reserve Bank of Australia has indicated that one condition for a cash rate hike is that wages grow at an annual pace of 3%.
On the other hand, inflationary pressures in the country keep growing. The current rate of inflation in the country stands at 3.8%, which means real wages are weakening. For sure, not the best scenario for an economic comeback.
With that in mind, and even in the unlikely case of an upbeat employment report, chances of an AUD rally are quite limited.
AUD/USD possible scenarios
Ahead of the release, the AUD/USD pair is trading near a fresh 2021 low of 0.7237, as financial markets are in risk-off mode. Tepid growth-related figures among major economies, the US included dented demand of high-yielding assets to the benefit of the greenback. Worth noting that diminished demand for the American currency hardly results in an AUD/USD advance these days.
AUD/USD could recover toward the 0.7300 price zone if the figures surprise on the upside, but selling interest will likely reappear and cap advances. On the other hand, a worse than anticipated report could see the pair falling to the 0.7210 region, with a break below the latter exposing a strong static support level at 0.7140.
