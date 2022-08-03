The Australian Services PMI, well the smaller Markit survey, has just been released and again shows a continuous slowing in activity. Earlier we saw Australian construction contracting for the second month.

As highlighted here previously, everyone has been relying on the un-employment number as evidence of a strong economy, but this is just not good economics.

In fact, the employment level has never been less relevant or detached from the actual state of the economy. It reflects only the degree to which immigration has collapsed and international temporary workers are in short supply. That is all.

To be honest, I am so very tired of people telling me the economy is strong because we have full employment.

The big problem, is that the Reserve Bank of Australia is again well behind the curve on this point too. It needs to raise rates toward at least normal, around 3.25% to head off inflation, but not to do so aggressively in the belief our economy is strong. It is not.

We have only just begun to enter the hangover impact period of their own ridiculous monetary policy settings and the world’s highest per capita government Covid stimulus. There is always an equal and opposite reaction to any abstract force applied to the economy. This is the construction, services and general economic decline phase we are now seeing.

The local equity market will continue to be pressured lower in the months ahead, and with the worsening global economic outlook, yes, it gets much worse before it gets better, the Australian dollar too, will be under considerable pressure. It is a rather compelling 'sell Australia' outlook I am afraid. Just as the Reserve Bank continues to hike rates by 50 points at every meeting.

The RBA may well be on a journey to a 5.00% cash rate, should it continue to mistakenly believe the employment level is the economy. Such a blinkered view, is unfortunately, the norm at Martin place.

Therefore the risk all Australian mortgage holders, businesses and investors should be very much aware of at the moment is a weakening economic outlook with risk to recession as the RBA hikes repeatedly.