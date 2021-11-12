After three losing sessions, the Australian dollar has steadied. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7305, up 0.17% on the day. In the Asian session, the Aussie dropped to 0.7277, its lowest level in a month.
The Australian dollar didn’t get any help from the October employment report, which was showed total employment declining and the unemployment rate rising. The economy shed 46.3 thousand jobs, marking a third straight decline. Unemployment rose to 5.2%, up sharply from 4.6%. The markets gave a thumb down to the news, sending the Australian dollar below the symbolic 0.73 level.
It’s hard to sugarcoat the dismal job numbers, but help may be on the way, with the lockdowns being lifted in Sydney and Melbourne. As the economy continues to re-open, we can expect employment data to improve.
Will RBA sound more hawkish in December?
The RBA is carefully monitoring inflation levels, which have been on an upswing and could become a major headache for the central bank. Core CPI has broken above 2%, the RBA’s lower limit of its inflation target. As well, the Melbourne Institute consumer inflation expectations for November surged to 4.6% y/y, the third straight month above the 4% level. If inflation and inflation expectations continue to climb, the RBA will find it difficult to convince the markets that inflation is transitory and may have to make a hawkish shift at its policy meeting in December.
We continue to see a disconnect between RBA guidance and market expectations, but the central bank is starting to sound more hawkish. In its quarterly summary of the economy, the RBA acknowledged that inflation has risen into its 2-3% target band, a full two years earlier than anticipated. Governor Lowe had insisted that rates would not rise before 2024, but in the summary, the bank said that a rate hike was possible in late 2023. Still, the markets remain much more hawkish and have priced in several rate hikes for 2022, with the cash rate projected to approach 1.0% by the end of next year.
AUD/USD technical
-
0.7330 is a weak resistance line and could be tested during the day. 0.7506 is next.
-
There are support lines at 0.7254 and 0.7154.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1450 amid US dollar strength Premium
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1450, sitting at the levels last seen in July 2020. The US dollar remains firmer amid the uptick in the Treasury yields, as the Fed speculation continues to play out after stronger US CPI. Fedspeak, US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed Premium
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold consolidates above $1,850 ahead of US data Premium
Gold snaps six-day uptrend but stays on course to post the biggest weekly gains since May. Market sentiment dwindles, DXY tracks US Treasury yields to grind higher around the multi-day top. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures, China headlines will be in focus.
Shiba Inu on-chain activity explodes as research connects Vitalik Buterin to SHIB developers
$5.6 billion in SHIB has been traded in the past 24 hours across exchanges. Bricks Buster, a mobile game, burns SHIB through ad revenue to reduce Shiba Inu's circulating supply. Analysts expect Shiba Inu is ready to make an explosive move and resume its uptrend.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.