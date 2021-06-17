The Australian dollar has dropped sharply since the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7568, down 0.54% on the day.
Australian dollar tumbles on FOMC
There had been expectations that the monthly FOMC meeting might be a sleeper, given the constant Fed message that policy would remain ultra-loose. Given this steady drumbeat from the Fed, the markets can’t be blamed for being lulled to sleep ahead of the meeting. In the end, it was anything but business as usual from Powell & Company. The Fed signalled on the dot plot an earlier timeframe for interest rate hikes, indicating that there could be two rate hikes in 2023. Prior to the meeting, the Fed had not planned to hike rates before 2023. There are Fed members who were even more hawkish, as seven members out of 17 are projecting at least one hike in 2022.
The Fed’s new message is that the economy is recovering faster than expected, and the Fed revised upwards its growth and inflation projections. The FOMC meeting could mark the start of a significant shift in policy, as the new buzzword investors may start seeing is ‘policy normalisation’.
The US dollar jumped after the FOMC meet, with AUD/USD plunging 1.01% on Wednesday. The Aussie currently finds itself at its lowest level since April 1.
Overshadowed by the Fed were monster job numbers in Australia, as the recovery continues to deepen. The economy created 115.2 thousand jobs in May, up from -30.6 thousand and crushing the forecast of +30.5 thousand. The unemployment rate fell to 5.1%, down sharply from 5.5% beforehand. This is significant, as RBA Governor Lowe has stated that unemployment needs to fall to 5% before the bank will consider tightening policy.
AUD/USD technical
AUD/USD breached several support levels after the hawkish FOMC meeting, causing a shift in the technical outlook.
-
0.7634 and 0.7669 have switched to resistance.
-
On the downside, 0.7534 is the first line of support. Below, there is support at 0.7462.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD collapses below 1.1950 on Fed-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.1950, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar has resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will come sooner. Jobless claims missed estimates with 412K.
GBP/USD extends falls to 1.3950 in the Fed aftermath
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
GBP/USD extends falls to 1.3950 in the Fed aftermath
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
This DeFi coin went from $65 to $0 in just a few hours
The fallout of TITAN token tracks back to Iron Finance and its multi-chain, partially collateralized stablecoin – IRON. While the mishap cost investors millions of dollars, the team has yet to comment on what transpired.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.