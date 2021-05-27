AUD - Australian Dollar

The Australian dollar remains firmly ensconced within a narrow trading band, again struggling to break free of supports at 0.77 and resistance on approach to 0.78. The AUD looked set to run through resistance, as the positive yield sentiment driven by the RBNZ’s transparent and detailed monetary policy statement spilled over into AUD demand. Surging toward intraday highs at 0.7795, the AUD failed to maintain momentum through the afternoon and instead fell steadily overnight, slipping below 0.7750, before tracking sideways into this morning’s open. The AUD was one of the worst performers across major currencies overnight as investors looked to absorb profits on moves approaching 0.78, reluctant to extend gains. Moderating commodity prices, elevated COVID-19 uncertainty and amplified AU-China tension now weigh on near term AUD upside. While supports remain intact, positive news flow and optimism for recovery appears to be priced in already and any upswing now will rely on a significant boost in sentiment and risk demand.

Key Movers

The USD dollar strengthened across the board on Wednesday amid early month end rebalancing ahead of the Memorial Day long weekend. The dollar index found support in a weaker euro amid a divergence in 10-year bond yields. The US 10-year rate remained largely flat between 1.55 and 1.58, while Germany Bunds fell 13 basis points as markets adjust expectations the ECB might begin tapering bond purchases in June. Commentary from ECB board members quashed any hope the Bank would reduce bond purchases, suggesting “conditions do not justify reducing the rate of purchases…we need to see a sustained increase in inflationary pressures before we consider tapering.” The euro slipped back below 1.22, touching intraday lows at 1.2185, while the great British pound again struggled to break outside a 1.41–1.42 handle. Despite renewed USD demand, the CNY continued its advance, pushing through 6.40 to touch 6.39 after the PBOC showed little concern with the recent appreciation, seemingly content to allow market fundamentals to drive further gains.

Our attentions turn now to Q1 GDP data ahead of Friday’s all important PCE inflation print.

Expected Ranges

AUD/USD: 0.7680 - 0.7800 ▼



AUD/EUR: 0.6320 - 0.6380 ▲



GBP/AUD: 1.8080 - 1.8320 ▼



AUD/NZD: 1.0580 - 1.0730 ▼



AUD/CAD: 0.9330 - 0.9420 ▲