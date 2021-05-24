AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar fell on Friday, following the price of commodities as Iron Ore dropped 1.1% on the day. Declining 0.6%, the local currency closed the week flirting with May’s support levels of 0.7725 despite Preliminary Retail Sales beating forecasts on a seasonally adjusted basis of 1.1% for April. Markets were disappointed on the drop from last month’s reading of 1.3%, sending the AUD 20 points lower during the domestic session to 0.7754.
Despite not having a material impact on the Aussie, both Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI remained strong in May, citing improved confidence levels from easing Covid-19 restrictions.
The Australian dollar opens at 0.7725. We expect support levels to hold onto moves approaching the 77 US cents handle, while any upward push will likely meet resistance at 0.7780.
Key Movers
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were basically unchanged on Friday moving to 1.63%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) was a solid mover higher by 0.3%, closing at 90.03 following an intraday day high of 90.15. The greenback was supported by the positive release of Manufacturing and Services PMI, both beating expectations for the month. Private sector firms noted strong expansion in business activity, fueling an increase in inflation as the average price of goods and services rapidly increase.
A raft of Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI were also released in Europe, where the region has also experienced a surge in demand for goods and services, growing at its fastest pace in three years. Concerns globally re a surge in inflation were dismissed by the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, noting it was a temporary shift higher following the fewer constraints due to Covid-19. Despite the strong release, EUR/USD finished 0.38% lower (1.2180) and the GBP/USD also declined 0.34% to 1.4140 due to greenback strength.
The week ahead opens with several public holidays in Europe (Germany, France, Switzerland). The main central bank action occurs in New Zealand where the RBNZ meets on Wednesday for their official cash rate decision. In the United States, investors focus their attention to GDP results for the quarter and weekly unemployment claims.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7700 - 0.7780 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.8200 - 1.8480 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0720 - 1.0800 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6320 - 0.6370 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9280 - 0.9350 ▼
EUR/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.2200
EUR/USD remains on the back foot, heavy around 1.2175, during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major pair justifies Friday’s breakdown of a short-term support line, now resistance, amid bearish MACD.
GBP/USD: Confidence on reopenings to maintain the pound afloat
The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a third consecutive week, ending it in the 1.4140 price zone. Retail Sales in the UK were up a whopping 42.4% YoY in April. GBP/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, limited bearish scope.
Gold traders eye critical resistance
Gold prices have started out flat at the start of the week following a slightly bullish end to last week with prices closing on Friday 0.17% higher. Gold recorded its third weekly gain as investors weigh up signs of rising inflation.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.