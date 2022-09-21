The Australian dollar has edged lower today. Earlier, AUD/USD dropped to 0.6654, its lowest level since May 2020.
Risk sentiment has soured after Russia announced that it is moving quickly to annex territories that it has captured in Ukraine. European leaders quickly denounced the move as a “sham”. An annexation would seriously escalate the conflict in Ukraine, as Russia could argue that any fighting in the annexed territory was an attack on sovereign Russian land. President Putin also ordered the mobilization of 300,000 reservists, an indication of how badly the campaign is going for Moscow.
Fed poised to deliver 75bp increase
All eyes are on the Federal Reserve which wraps up its policy meeting later today. The Fed is expected to hike by 0.75%, which would bring the benchmark rate to 3.25%. This move would be significant as rates would move above the neutral rate level of 2.5%, into restrictive territory. There is an outside chance that the Fed will raise rates by a full point, which would unnerve the markets and likely send the US dollar sharply higher.
Aside from the rate hike, investors will be keenly monitoring the Fed’s latest quarterly forecasts for the economy. This will include projections for unemployment and interest rate levels. The Fed is expected to remain hawkish and argue that the price of higher unemployment and a further rise in rates is the painful but necessary price to rein in inflation.
RBA says rates to increase
The RBA minutes of the September meeting didn’t contain any surprises. The minutes reiterated the message that further rate hikes are coming, but the size of the hikes will be data-dependent. At the meeting, members argued over whether to raise rates by 25bp or 50bp – in the end, the Bank went for the latter option, bringing the cash rate to 2.35%. With no inflation or employment data prior to the October meeting, RBA members may again be split over how much to tighten. This should make for an interesting meeting that could trigger volatility from the Australian dollar.
AUD/USD technical
-
AUD/USD has support at 0.6623 and 0.6523.
-
There is resistance at 0.6769 and 0.6869.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-decade lows below 0.9900
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Reflecting the broad-based dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, DXY trades at its highest level in two decades above 111.00.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
After having spent the European session in a consolidation phase near 1.1350, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the day and started to stretch lower toward 1.1300. The unabated dollar strength ahead of the FOMC's rate decision continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, declines below $1,670
Gold has lost its bullish momentum in the American trading hours and retreated below $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses ahead of the Fed event, forcing XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).