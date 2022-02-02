We continue to see strong movement from the Australian dollar, which has gained ground for a third successive day. The currency has gained 2.2% this week, recovering most of last week’s losses.
Lowe preaches patience
After an RBA meeting that contained no surprises, the markets were hoping to gain some insights when Governor Lowe spoke at an event on Wednesday which included a Q&A session. However, Lowe’s comments didn’t really add much and were largely a reiteration of what he said at the policy meeting.
Lowe repeated that there are significant uncertainties as to recent inflationary pressures and that it was too early to determine if inflation was sustainably within the central bank’s 2%-3% target band. He cautioned the markets that the end of the bond purchase programme this month did not mean that a rate rise was imminent and remained non-commital, saying that a hike could be a year away or even longer. The markets, however, are more hawkish and have priced in a rate hike in the second half of 2022, given that inflation remains at high levels.
Lowe has been preaching patience in his messages to the markets this week, and he doesn’t appear to have abandoned his view that inflation is transient. He said on Wednesday that the jump in inflation does not require an aggressive response. This sounds very different than what we have been hearing from the Fed and the BoE, and it remains to be seen if the RBA will stand pat as the Fed and BoE tighten policy or will the RBA follow the lead of the other two central banks and raise rates.
AUD/USD technical
-
AUD/USD is testing resistance at 0.7133. Above, we find resistance at 0.7271.
-
There is support at 0.6913 and 0.6831.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at fresh weekly highs above 1.1300 after dismal US data
EUR/USD is trading at its highest level in a week near 1.1330 in the early American session on Wednesday. The data published by the ADP showed that employment in the US' private sector declined by 301,000 in January, missing the market expectation for an increase of 207,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3600 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum on Wednesday and continues to push higher toward 1.3600. The US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory below 96.00 after the ADP report showed a surprising decline in private sector employment in January.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1,800
Gold is trading in the positive territory above $1,800 as the dollar struggles to find demand on Wednesday The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day following the dismal ADP employment data.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets to favor bears soon
Bitcoin price has more room for upside, Ethereum price shows signs of rejection around the $2,789 to $3,167 supply zone and Ripple price continues to consolidate around the $0.604 support level.
Lower unemployment with meager job growth? Yes, that can happen, here's how and what it means for markets Premium
Usually, weak NFP figures have a negative impact on the greenback’s performance against its major rivals but the US Dollar Index didn’t suffer any noticeable losses after the last two releases.