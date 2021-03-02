The Japanese yen declined against the US dollar even after relatively strong economic data. According to the country's statistics bureau, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.9% in January. This was better than the median estimate of an increase to 3.0%. The jobs to applications ratio increased from 1.06 to 1.10. Meanwhile, capital expenditure declined by 4.8%, an improvement from the previous decrease of 10.6%. These numbers came a day after Markit said that the manufacturing PMI increased from 49.8 in January to 51.4 in February.
The Australian dollar declined slightly after the RBA interest rate decision. The bank left interest rates unchanged at 0.10% and pledged to continue supporting the economy. It also left its quantitative easing and yield curve control policies intact. This decision came a day after it doubled its bond purchases from A$2 billion to A$4 billion. Earlier on, data showed that the country’s building approvals declined by 19.4% in January while private house approvals declined by 12.2%.
The economic calendar will be relatively eventful today. In the United Kingdom, Nationwide will publish the latest house price index (HPI). Economists expects the data to show that the index increased by 5.6% in February. In the Eurozone, Eurostat will publish the preliminary consumer price index (CPI). In Germany, the statistics agency will deliver the latest employment numbers. In Canada, the statistics agency will publish the latest GDP data. In addition, traders will watch out the performance of the US yields and cryptocurrencies.
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD pair declined to an intraday low of 1.2033, which was the lowest level since February 17. On the four-hour chart, the 25-day and 15-day exponential moving averages have made a bearish crossover. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and MACD have also continued to drop. Therefore, further drops will be validated if the price moves below the important support at 1.2020.
XBR/USD
The XBR/USD price dropped sharply in the overnight session as traders waited for the upcoming OPEC+ meeting. The pair reached a low of 62.35, which is substantially below the year-to-date high of 66.73. The price has also moved below the upper side of the ascending channel. It has also moved below the 15-period and 25-period exponential moving averages (EMA) while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been falling. Therefore, the path of the least resistance is lower.
AUD/USD
The AUD/USD price dropped slightly to an intraday low of 0.7755. On the four-hour chart, the pair has formed a bearish consolidation pattern. It is also a few pips above the important support at 0.7688. The pair is also below the short and medium-term moving averages. Therefore it may resume the downward trend in the near term.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 100-DMA amid firmer USD, ahead of EZ CPI
EUR/USD drops to 100-day SMA near 1.2020, which acted as strong support in early February. Gold's sell-off continues with prices hitting the lowest since June 2020. The US dollar draws bids on strong US data and losses in the S&P 500 futures. Eurozone CPI awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.39 amid covid strain concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD sellers refresh the lowest levels since February 18 below 1.39, print four-day losing streak. UK traces covid strains from Brazil. Also, favoring the sterling sellers could be the cautious sentiment ahead of US stimulus and the UK’s annual budget.
Gold bears embrace for sub-$1,700 area
Gold stays depressed near 8.5-month low, recently bounced off intraday bottom. Oversold RSI probes sustained trading below six-week-old resistance, previous support. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, falling trend line from August lure gold bears.
Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08
Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.