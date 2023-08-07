The Australian dollar is coming off another rough week, with losses of 1.17%. The currency has looked dreadful, losing close to 300 points since July 17th. In Monday’s European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6556, down 0.20%.
RBA in ‘wait and see’ mode
The week wrapped up with the Reserve Bank of Australia’s quarterly policy statement, which didn’t reveal anything dramatic. The RBA paused rates for a second straight time last week and the statement indicated that the central bank is in a ‘wait and see’ mode with its rate policy. The RBA’s view is that inflation risks remain “broadly balanced” as it strives to guide the economy to a soft landing after an aggressive tightening campaign.
The statement noted that the RBA has been divided on its rate path, saying that at the July and August meetings, the board considered raising rates. In the end, those members in favour of a pause won the day at both meetings, a signal that inflation is falling down fast enough for most members. The statement maintained the RBA’s forecast that inflation will drop to 4.1% by the end of the year and to 2% by the end of 2025, with core inflation dropping to 2.9% by mid-2025.
We’ll get a look at Australian confidence data on Tuesday, with the markets braced for soft readings. Westpac Consumer Confidence is expected to dip to 80.7 in August, down from 81.3 in July. The NAB Business Confidence index is projected to decline to -3 in July, following the zero reading in June.
US employment report a mixed bag
The July employment report was a mix. Nonfarm payrolls were soft at 187,000, despite a banner ADP release which fuelled expectations of a breakout nonfarm payrolls release. Job growth is slowing, but the unemployment rate ticked lower to 3.5% down from 3.6%, and wage growth stayed steady at 4.4%.
The money markets are expecting the Federal Reserve to take a pause at the September meeting, with a probability of 84%, according to the FedWatch. It’s entirely possible that the Fed is done with tightening, but that will depend to a large extent on upcoming inflation and employment data.
AUD/USD technical
-
There is resistance at 0.6607 and 0.6700.
-
0.6475 and 0.6382 are providing support.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1000 after EU Sentix data
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1000 after Germany's Industrial Production and Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence fail to inspire Euro buyers. The pair is undermined by reviving safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD trades with a mild negative bias below 1.2750
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2750 early Monday, pressured by a modest US Dollar rebound. Bets for more Fed rate hikes and pre-US CPI anxiety revive demand for the Greenback. The BoE’s less hawkish forward guidance also contributes to the mildly offered tone.
Gold price retraces as mixed labor data report lose appeal ahead of inflation data
Gold price (XAU/USD) falls back after a short-lived pullback move as investors seem cautious ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will be released on Thursday.
TRON’s Justin Sun battles negativity surrounding Huobi insolvency after 12% weekly decline
Adam Cochran, a crypto analyst and investor has raised concerns about Huobi’s solvency in a series of tweets. Cochran’s report comes at a time when there is speculation of executives of the Huobi exchange and TRON being taken into custody by Chinese authorities.
USD: Time to re-focus on Fed pricing?
US Treasury bonds experienced continued downward pressure on the preceding day, owing to a troublesome amalgamation of factors including robust US activity indicators, an upsurge in supply, and the repercussions of Fitch's credit rating downgrade.