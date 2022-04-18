The Australian dollar remains under pressure, as AUD/USD is in negative territory at the start of the week, trading at 0.7367 in Europe. The currency has eked out just one winning daily session in the past eight and is trading at 4-week lows.
Fed, China weighing on Aussie
The Australian dollar can’t seem to buy a break, as the currency fell on Friday and is down today, even with Australian markets closed for Easter Friday and Monday. The main drivers behind the Aussie’s slide are the Fed’s hawkish stance and growth concerns over China.
The Federal Reserve started its rate-tightening cycle with a 0.25% hike in March but there are growing expectations that the Fed will implement one or more oversize hikes of 0.50% in order to contain red-hot inflation. For the May meeting, CME’s FedWatch has pegged the probability of a 0.50% rate increase at 91%. This has powered US Treasury yields higher, with the 10-year yield rising to 2.87% earlier on Monday, a 3-year high. The US dollar has followed suit, putting more pressure on the Australian currency.
In China, GDP for Q1 rose 4.8%, beating the consensus of 4.50%. Still, this is much slower growth than we’re used to seeing from the Asian giant. The economy has been dampened by the battered property sector, and harsh Covid regulations. Chinese regulators have promised relief for the property market, but with developers continuing to miss their bond payments, we’re unlikely to see much improvement.
China’s zero-policy for Covid has made the headlines due to the hardships residents are encountering in Shanghai, but in truth there are hundreds of millions of people in full or partial lockdown. The resulting downturn in economic activity could well have a global effect, with the disruption to supply chains. China is Australia’s largest trading partner, and the Australian dollar is sensitive to economic developments in China.
AUD/USD technical
-
AUD/USD faces resistance at 0.7427 and 0.7462.
-
There is weak support at 0.7359. Close by, there is support at 0.7324.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0800 as US stocks trade mixed
EUR/USD has regained its traction and recovered above 1.0800 in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes starting the day mixed, however, the pair seems to be having a difficult time gathering momentum. Meanwhile, the US dollar Index clings to small gains above 100.50.
GBP/USD erases part of daily losses, stays below 1.3050
GBP/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after having dropped toward 1.3000 earlier in the day. With the market mood remaining cautious in the second half of the day, however, the dollar holds its ground and the pair stays in the red below 1.3050.
Gold closes in on $2,000 as US yields turn south
Gold extended its daily rally and came within a touching distance of $2,000 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south after climbing to fresh multi-year highs earlier in the day, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Three oversold cryptos that could double your portfolio
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Stock traders embrace themselves for another earnings week
Stock bulls are trying to gain back some of the recent losses as Q1 earnings season gets off to a mixed start. As for the war in Ukraine, President Biden announced another +$800 million in weaponry for Ukraine on Wednesday.