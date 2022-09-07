Even as Australia’s AIG Services Index showed signs of stability around current levels of activity, both the stock market and the currency continue to slide.
The Services PMI moved improved a little, but should be seen as simply settling around a mid-point of recent extremes. Overall, activity remains expansionary, but respondents did note some concern about the future outlook.
My view, remains that a ’Surprise Recession’ is possible for Australia over the next 6-12 months. As the global outlook continues to darken ever more quickly, and the domestic hangover from the frenetic post-Covid expansion begins to bite. Not to mention the likely endless ratcheting up of official interest rates.
The Australian dollar remains heavy as forecast. My near term target 65 cents, with 58 cents possible over coming months. There is an growing recognition among global investors now, that things can get a lot worse over the next 6-18 months. This is not an environment in which Australia historically fares well.
Especially, as in contrast to the GFC, we are seeing a widespread slow-down of manufacturing across Asia generally.
The Australian stock market will have its own domestic challenges, but is likely to continue to be swamped by a US tidal wave of equity market selling. Investors need to be mindful, that at this point, in direct contrast to recent mainstream sentiment, there is no end in sight for the world’s economic woes.
I have strongly suggested investors play defence all year, and continue to do so. Another 20% decline in the stock market is very much on the table of probabilities.
For now, the run of data suggests the Australian economy is just hanging on, but the horizon is being quickly flooded by dark clouds of war, supply disruption, and an on-going unwinding of the previous mis-placed euphoria.
As well as a late RBA now enthusiastically over-hiking.
