In this video, Luca Santos, Technical Market Analyst, dives into the recent release of Australian inflation data (CPI) and its impact on the Australian Dollar (AUD) relative to the USD (US Dollar). Santos reviews the key highlights of the CPI report and discusses how it influenced the Australian Dollar's performance in the currency market directly after the release.
Looking ahead, Santos speculates on the potential scenarios if inflation continues to rise in the coming month and examines the possible actions the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might take to mitigate increasing inflationary pressures. Will they consider raising interest rates next month?
Join Luca Santos as he provides a comprehensive analysis of the recent Australian inflation data release, its effects on the AUDUSD.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0950 ahead of Powell, Lagarde
EUR/USD is moving back and forth around 1.0950 in the early European morning. The pair is struggling to find direction as investors are awaiting speeches from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde for fresh guidance on interest rates.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2700, eyes on Bailey, Powell
GBP/USD is trading under pressure, heading toward 1.2700 in early Europe. The pair is undermined by an extended US Dollar rebound and a cautious risk tone, as traders remain on the sidelines ahead of key speeches from Fed Chair Powell and BoE Governor Bailey.
Gold bulls seek acceptance from $1,935 and Fed Chair Powell
Gold price stays defensive as traders struggle within jungle to technical levels ahead of key ECB Forum speeches. Upbeat US data, fears of Sino-American tussle prod XAU/USD bulls. Receding fears of recession in US, China allow Gold buyers to remain hopeful.
BTC keeps altcoin bears in check
Bitcoin price shows quite a few interesting developments on the long-term chart. But BTC is also struggling to move higher due to a critical resistance level, which has kept Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins moving sideways.
Yen hopes for FX intervention
The Yen has been under pressure, losing 3.5% against the Dollar and over 5.6% against the Euro since the beginning of the month. The EURJPY has risen to its highest level since September 2008. The USDJPY is trading above 143.50.