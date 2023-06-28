Share:

In this video, Luca Santos, Technical Market Analyst, dives into the recent release of Australian inflation data (CPI) and its impact on the Australian Dollar (AUD) relative to the USD (US Dollar). Santos reviews the key highlights of the CPI report and discusses how it influenced the Australian Dollar's performance in the currency market directly after the release.

Looking ahead, Santos speculates on the potential scenarios if inflation continues to rise in the coming month and examines the possible actions the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might take to mitigate increasing inflationary pressures. Will they consider raising interest rates next month?

Join Luca Santos as he provides a comprehensive analysis of the recent Australian inflation data release, its effects on the AUDUSD.