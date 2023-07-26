Share:

In this informative video, join Clifford Bennett as he examines the recent Australian CPI data, which showed a surprising 5.4% figure - better than expected but still at extreme levels.

Clifford provides expert analysis and insights into the implications of this inflation report for the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) monetary policy decisions.

Discover Clifford's perspective on the outlook for interest rates and the broader economic landscape in light of this critical inflation data.