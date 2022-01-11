Things are looking up on the Retail Sales front, but for how long?

It is likely we will see a sharp pullback in the current month. Which of course is only natural given the volatility of all economic data series in attempting to map out what is fast happening in our real world.

What we do know is that things are most definitely returning to a moderately changed new normal. With the large caveat of the current Omicron setback. The impact of which is growing though by no means devastating the economy as yet.

On the trade front: Imports are steadily climbing back toward pre-covid levels as global trade gets back into some form of sync. Our heydays of through the roof exports however, are behind us. As a result we end up with a continuing decline in the Trade Balance. Which in the end is what matters.

Expect further stabilisation of trade. Though with lower exports than were budgeted for. Domestic growth will be slightly diminished as a result.

Our central view of below trend economic growth for Australia remains in place.

