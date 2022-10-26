Asia Market Update: Equity markets track gains on Wall St.; US equity FUTs drop on weak tech earnings [Microsoft, Google]; Australia released hotter CPI, little initial impact seen on AUD
General trend
- Chinese equities outperform.
- Consumer Staples index lags in Australia [Coles and Woolworths drop after issuing sales updates].
- Hynix missed ests, to sharply reduce 2023 Capex.
- Standard Chartered beat ests.
- Japanese companies expected to report results include Canon, Renesas, Omron.
- USTR Tai to discuss US-China relationship at an event on Wed [Oct 26th].
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.
- COL.AU Reports Q1 (A$) Rev 9.89B v 9.77B y/y.
- (AU) Australia Q3 CPI Q/Q: 1.8% V 1.6%E; Y/Y: 7.3% V 7.1%E.
- (AU) AOFM (Australia debt agency) announces Issuance Program Update: Revises 2022/23 Treasury Bond issuance to ~A$95.0B [follows budget release].
- MPL.AU Investigation into cybersecurity incident continuing; Withdraws FY23 policyholder growth guidance; Criminal had access to all customer personal data and significant health data.
- (AU) Australia Fin Min Gallagher: Delivered responsible budget in uncertain times, mo re work to be done in finding budget savings.
- TAH.AU Reports Q1 Rev +18.7% y/y; Affirms FY23 cost growth 3-4% - AGM.
- WOW.AU Reports FY23 first 8 weeks Australia Food Sales -0.5% y/y - AGM Statement.
- (NZ) New Zealand Oct Business Confidence: -42.7 v -36.7 prior; Activity Outlook: -2.5 v -1.8 prior; Firms' Inflation Expectations: 6.1% v 5.98% prior.
- (AU) CBA expects the RBA to increase the cash rate by 25bps in Dec to 3.10%, which it views as the terminal rate.
- (AU) ANZ Bank now expects RBA terminal Cash Rate of 3.85%, an increase of 25bps.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.6%.
- (JP) Japan said to be beginning a >¥100B startup fund – Nikkei.
- (JP) Japan Top FX Diplomat Kanda: Communicating with US on daily basis, including on FX; Talking with G7 members every day including on FX; US Treasury Sec Yellen respects Japan not disclosing intervention.
- (JP) Japan Sept PPI Services Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.1%e.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Won't comment on US treasury stance on FX intervention.
- (JP) Japan to gradually wind down gasoline subsidy from Jun - Japanese press.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.3%.
- (KR) South Korea Oct Business Manufacturing Survey: 73 v 75 prior; Non-Manufacturing Survey: 78 v 81 prior.
- 000660.KR Reports Q3 (KRW) Net 1.11T v 3.32T y/y; Op 1.66T v 4.17T y/y; Rev 11.0T v 11.8T y/y.
- (KR) South Korea large brokerages said to be discussing another bond stabilization fund - Yonhap.
- 373220.KR Reports Q3 (KRW) Net 185.7B v 258.2Be; Op 521.9B v 371.8Be; Rev 7.65T v 6.1Te.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.5%; Shanghai Composite opened flat.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1638 v 7.1668 prior.
- (CN) Universal Studios in Beijing (China) to temporarily close due to coronavirus - Press.
- (HK) Hong Kong Futures Exchange temporarily suspends volatility control mechanism for futures products in derivatives markets due to external vendor software issue.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY280B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY230B prior; Net inject CNY278B v net CNY228B prior.
- 600019.CN Reports Q3 (CNY) Net 1.67B v 6.50B y/y, Rev 94.6B v 92.7B y/y (yesterday after the close).
- 288.HK Reports 9M Net $843M v $848M y/y, Rev $20.4B v $20.1B y/y (yesterday after the close).
- (CN) Financial News [PBOC-backed]: Notes optimism related to the China A-share market.
North America
- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +4.5M v -1.3M prior.
- GOOGL Reports Q3 $1.06 v $1.25e, Rev (ex TAC) $57.3B v $58.2Be; Notes it is working to realign resources for growth.
- CMG Reports Q3 $9.51 v $9.11e, Rev $2.22B v $2.23Be; Notes consumer discretionary spending tightening.
- MSFT Reports Q1 $2.35 v $2.29e, Rev $50.1B v $49.5Be.
- (US) US Dep Secretary of State Sherman: Remain committed to dialogue with North Korea without preconditions.
Europe
- (UK) PM Sunak reportedly considering postponing fiscal statement that had been planned for Oct 31st - UK's Times.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.9%, ASX 200 +0.2% , Hang Seng +1.8%; Shanghai Composite +1.2% ; Kospi +0.8%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -1%; Nasdaq100 -2%, Dax flat; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 0.9967-0.9943 ; JPY 148.41-147.88 ; AUD 0.6411-0.6372 ;NZD 0.5770-0.5725.
- Gold +0.1% at $1,659/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $84.78/brl; Copper +0.3% at $3.4120/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.0000 amid renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD is marching towards parity as the odds of a bigger rate hike by the ECB have strengthened. The risk-on profile has triggered a fresh sell-off in the US dollar across the board. All eyes remain on market sentiment amid a quiet data docket.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.1500 as US dollar resumes downside
GBP/USD is resuming its upbeat momentum towards 1.1500, as the US dollar struggles to find demand amid an improved market mood. Investors shrug off discouraging US tech giants’ earnings, as they remain expectant of UK political stability and new fiscal plan.
Will gold regain hold above 21DMA?
Gold price extends rebound towards 21DMA as US dollar sees fresh selling. Markets remain upbeat despite dismal US earnings, Treasury yields suffer. XAU/USD needs acceptance above 21DMA, with daily RSI still below 50.00.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Non-FOMO levels to accumulate BTC before $22,000
Bitcoin price has shown considerable bullish momentum over the past 24 to 30 hours, which has resulted in a massive rally for many altcoins. This development is likely to continue after a minor pullback.
BOC, BOJ rate decisions this week
The consensus among analysts is that the BoC will raise rates another 75bps, leaving the target rate at 4.0%. The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged when it meets later in the week.