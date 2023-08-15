Dive into the world of market insights with Luca Santos as he delves into the RBA Meeting Minutes and its impact on the AUDUSD and AUDCHF pairs. Join us for an expert analysis that's bound to shape your trading decisions.
Turning our attention to the domestic economy, Santos unravels the observations made during the RBA meeting. Members acknowledged that consumer price inflation had eased more than anticipated in the June quarter and had been on a declining trend since the peak in 2022. Despite this, the consensus remained that inflation continued to maintain its high and broad-based nature. Santos zooms in on the AUDUSD and AUDCHF pairs, shedding light on the implications of the RBA's perspective on inflation.
The analysis takes a deep dive into goods price inflation, its variations across categories, and the impact of global cost pressures and domestic demand. Santos presents an insightful breakdown of services price inflation, particularly for market services, and the noteworthy pick-up in rent inflation.
Don't miss out on this in-depth analysis that provides a comprehensive view of the RBA Meeting Minutes and its potential impact on the AUDUSD and AUDCHF pairs. Tune in to gain a deeper insight into the economic dynamics that can influence your trading strategies.
Stay informed, stay ahead, and make smarter trading decisions with the guidance of Luca Santos – your compass in the complex world of trading.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs.
