Australian GDP grew 0.9% in Q2. Slightly above my forecast of 0.8%.

Market consensus was a little higher at 1.0%, hence only marginal disappointment by the many. However, the previous quarter was revised lower to just 0.7%.

On the surface, these are quite reasonable numbers. They do include borders being fully open, while not yet fully encompassing skyrocketing inflation and successive and on-going interest rate hikes by the RBA.

One might say, this is most likely as good as it gets. For this year and into 2023.

These numbers do not at all hint at the coming recession risk as I see it, though fixed investment did experience a contraction. As did government spending. Which is only to be expected of course as the Covid stimulus measures wane.

The new government is attempting to be fiscally responsible, but is also under pressure to spend big in some areas. Including in regard to renewables. Notwithstanding these points, I do not see government spending being the boon it has been for overall economic growth going forward.

As interest rates continue to rise aggressively, with the subsequent increase in mortgage stress and small business borrowing fatigue, we can expect the domestic economy to slow somewhat further than it has to date.

Similarly, the external sector will be under considerable pressure as the global economic slow-down intensifies. Particularly across the USA and Europe.

Government spending, internal and external demand measures are all likely too be under renewed pressure in the months ahead.

Today’s GDP figures do not a party make, and the rest of year horizon is a lot muddier than was the case for Q2.

A “surprise Recession’ in the next 6-12 months remains on the table. The risk thereof not to be ignored.