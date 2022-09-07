Australian GDP grew 0.9% in Q2. Slightly above my forecast of 0.8%.
Market consensus was a little higher at 1.0%, hence only marginal disappointment by the many. However, the previous quarter was revised lower to just 0.7%.
On the surface, these are quite reasonable numbers. They do include borders being fully open, while not yet fully encompassing skyrocketing inflation and successive and on-going interest rate hikes by the RBA.
One might say, this is most likely as good as it gets. For this year and into 2023.
These numbers do not at all hint at the coming recession risk as I see it, though fixed investment did experience a contraction. As did government spending. Which is only to be expected of course as the Covid stimulus measures wane.
The new government is attempting to be fiscally responsible, but is also under pressure to spend big in some areas. Including in regard to renewables. Notwithstanding these points, I do not see government spending being the boon it has been for overall economic growth going forward.
As interest rates continue to rise aggressively, with the subsequent increase in mortgage stress and small business borrowing fatigue, we can expect the domestic economy to slow somewhat further than it has to date.
Similarly, the external sector will be under considerable pressure as the global economic slow-down intensifies. Particularly across the USA and Europe.
Government spending, internal and external demand measures are all likely too be under renewed pressure in the months ahead.
Today’s GDP figures do not a party make, and the rest of year horizon is a lot muddier than was the case for Q2.
A “surprise Recession’ in the next 6-12 months remains on the table. The risk thereof not to be ignored.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 0.9900 as USD, yields retreat
EUR/USD is recovering ground to trade near 0.9900, as the US dollar rally takes a breather amid retreating yields and risk-aversion. Investors brace for a 50 bps rate hike by the ECB this Thursday, in the face of the deepening European energy crisis. EU GDP eyed.
USD/JPY hovers around 144.00 as bulls take a breather
USD/JPY is trading close to 144.00, easing slightly from 24-year highs, as the US dollar eases with the yields in early Europe. Risk-aversion and overbought RSI test bulls on their way towards 145.00.
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.1500
GBP/USD is attempting a bounce towards 1.1500, as the retreat in the US Treasury yields drags the dollar lower. Investors assess the impact of UK PM Liz Truss's energy relief plans amid a dire economic outlook. Focus shifts to Fedspeak.
Gold bounces back to $1,700 mark, bearish potential intact
Gold extends the previous day's pullback from a one-week high and continues losing ground through the first half of trading on Wednesday. The third successive day of a negative move drags gold further below the $1,700 mark.
Cardano surpassed by this asset as ADA notes another 8% drop in 24 hours
Although many cryptocurrencies have lost significantly this year, Cardano will always be amongst the topmost assets as its troubles still have not ended.