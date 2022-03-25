Australia seems not to be adjusting to the new reality of a major war already being underway, all that well.
Our focus seems to have been fully on Russia, when more will need to be done domestically to support working Australians in what will be a challenging period ahead.
We already have high petrol prices, but that is just the start. We need to get ahead of the inflation tsunami that will be beyond any efforts of the sleeping RBA to control. Even in Australia, we will see much higher food prices in the coming months.
The UK is scrapping petrol taxes immediately, and Greece is already limiting the purchase of some food basics. The disruption to food supply will generate actual scarcity of wheat, soy and other basics. The poorer nations, and the poor everywhere, will be hit hard by both war and sanctions disruption.
Australia cannot wait any longer, and as a first step should be moving to completely scrap the fuel tax. It is regressive in any case, having a disproportionate impact on working families. These are not normal times. These are war times. Scrap the fuel excise tax.
There is a lot of disruption coming our way. Ordinary Australians are already struggling at the bowser, food prices will be going up and the sleeping RBA will be raising interest rates at exactly the wrong time.
We, in the financial markets are buoyed by the safe-haven and commodity price rallies in our currency and stocks at the moment, but we should not forget the very real impact on the domestic economy and the pain that will bring.
As with all markets, we should be mindful that a global down-turn is upon us. The Australian dollar and the Stock market are looking increasingly over-cooked at current levels.
Despite euphoria over commodity prices, the Australian economy will be slowing along with the new global environment, inflation and mortgage rates climbing. It doesn’t get any tougher than this.
