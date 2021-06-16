Asia Market Update: Generally lower and quiet trading session in Asia ahead of Fed decision [Jun 16th] and later today China data; Australia in focus for Thurs.
General Trend
- Nikkei 225 index has remained modestly lower.
- Shanghai Composite ended the morning session lower ahead of key May data [Industrial and Consumer indices lagged ahead of retail sales and industrial production figures; Materials and IT indices also dropped].
- Hang Seng TECH index drops over 1%; Industry Materials firms also drop.
- S&P ASX 200 pares gain [Gainers include Energy, Utility, Consumer and Financial indices; Resources index lags amid drop in Chinese metals prices].
- NY Copper FUTs pare gain on China news, China data and Fed in focus.
- Oracle declined after issuing results/guidance.
- (CN) Note: China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) rescheduled the release of May data (including industrial production and retail sales) to 7 GMT (from 2 GMT); no specific reason was given for the time change - financial press.
- Japan PM Suga to move forward after no-confidence vote failed, elections still expected for later this year.
- RBA Gov Lowe is due to speak on Jun 17th (Thurs) at 12:10 GMT [title of speech is ‘From Recovery to Expansion’].
- Australia May jobs data due on Thurs (Jun 17th) at 1:30 GMT.
- NZ Q1 GDP data is due on Jun 17th (Thurs).
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened 0.0%.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Excess cash at exchange settlement (ES) accounts at A$260.1B v A$256.8B prior (fresh record high).
- SSG.AU Guides initial FY21 (A$) Net 16.75-17.5M v 10.6M y/y; Rev 211-213M v 194.9M y/y.
- GCY.AU Confirms agrees to merge with Firefly (FFR.AU) in an all share deal for implied A$0.145/shr.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened -0.5%.
- (JP) Japan May Trade Balance: -¥187.1B v -¥77.0Be; Adj Trade Balance: ¥43.1B v ¥241.8Be.
- (JP) JAPAN APR CORE MACHINE ORDERS M/M: 0.6% V 2.5%E; Y/Y: 6.5% V 8.0%E.
- 7974.JP Announces 'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' sequel to release on Nintendo Switch in 2022 - e3 presentation.
- (JP) Increasing speculation that Bank of Japan (BOJ) will not reduce its bond buying in July - press.
Korea
-Kospi opened 0.0%.
- (KR) North Korea Leader Kim: Industrial output has improved, food situation is "getting tense" - state media.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) May Minutes: Price pressures increasing; process of normalizing unprecedented monetary policy taken during pandemic should not be delayed too much (overnight).
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) report: Exports are expected to remain resilient in H2 of the year on a series of positive external factors, including pent up demand and stimulus.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened -0.1%; Shanghai Composite opened 0.0%.
- (CN) Note: China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) rescheduled the release of May data (including industrial production and retail sales) to 7 GMT (from 2 GMT); no specific reason was given for the time change - financial press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4078 v 6.4070 prior.
- (CN) CHINA NATIONAL RESERVE ADMIN: WILL RELEASE RESERVES OF COPPER ALUMINIUM AND ZINC IN NEAR TERM.
- (CN) China Ex SAFE Official Guan Tao: Warns CNY rise impact on exports from sustained appreciation will gradually emerge even if there is no short term impact.
- (CN) China NDRC: seeks to have 'reasonable' hog production [follows recent drop in pork prices].
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net CNY0B v Net drain CNY10B prior.
- (CN) China May domestic mobile phone shipments 23.0M (5G 16.7M), -32% y/y.
North America
- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -8.5M v -2.1M prior.
- ORCL Reports Q4 $1.54 v $1.31e, Rev $11.2B v $11.1Be; Guides Q1 Non-GAAP EPS $0.94-0.98 ($0.91-0.95 cc) v $1.03e, Rev +3-5%, or 1-3% (cc) v +3.1%e - earnings call.
- GM Said to be increasing investments in Electric Autonomous Vehicles to $35B through 2025 (prior $27B) - Press.
Europe
- (UK) Joint Committee reportedly expected to make recommendation against vaccinating those under 18 in the immediate future - UK's Telegraph.
Levels as of 01:15ET
- Hang Seng -0.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.8%; Kospi +0.6%; Nikkei225 -0.5%; ASX 200 -0.1%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.0%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.9%.
- EUR 1.2130-1.2117; JPY 110.14-110.05 ;AUD 0.7698-0.7683; NZD 0.7143-0.7118.
- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.3% at $1,860/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $72.66/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.33/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2100, Fed’s Jerome Powell eyed
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.2100 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend. Sluggish markets prevail ahead of the Chinese data and key FOMC decision.
GBP/USD remains flatlined below 1.4100 ahead of UK data, FOMC
GBP/USD remains tight-lipped around the monthly low below 1.4100 ahead of the UK inflation data. The mixed sentiment concerning the UK unlock and fears of further delay in covid vaccinations undermine the pound. FOMC in focus.
Gold: Bulls attempting last dance ahead of Jerome Powell?
Gold price fell for the third day in a row on Tuesday and tested the $1850 psychological support before recovering slightly to near the $1860 region. Fed decision, Jerome Powell’s policy outlook to determine gold’s next direction.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
To taper or not to taper? That is the question for markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's all-important June meeting. Fed Chair Powell will likely shoot down any talk of tapering the bank's bond buys. Highly volatile trading could see the greenback first drop.