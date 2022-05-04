USDINR 76.4150 ▲ 0.0050%.

EUR/USD 1.0518 ▼ 0.02%.

GBP/USD 1.2486 ▼ 0.10%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.140 ▲ 0.29%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.975 ▲ 0.58%.

ADXY 104.23 ▲ 0.02%.

Brent Oil 106.04 ▲ 1.02%.

Gold 1,865.78 ▼ 0.26%.

NIFTY 50 17,047.45 ▼ 0.13%.

Global developments

US factory activity as indicated by the ISM manufacturing print was the slowest in one and a half years in April. This is consistent with other indicators which are pointing to a slowdown in growth such as core retail sales, consumer confidence, and new home sales.

We have the Fed rate decision today (11:30 pm IST). The Fed is expected to hike rates by 50bps. The specifics of the balance sheet normalization (quantitative tightening) front will be in focus. Runoff is likely to commence from Mid May. The runoff would be capped at USD 95bn per month. The tone of the policy statement and press conference will matter as it would indicate the extent to which the Fed is willing to go to tame inflation. A lot of hawkishness is already priced in and therefore the threshold for the markets to recalibrate its hawkishness higher is quite high.

US ISM services and April ADP data are also due today. ISM services will be crucial given the importance of the service sector in the US economy.

Price action across assets

The Dollar has weakened against the majors. The Euro is seeing some support around 1.0480. The Australian Dollar rose yesterday as RBA hiked rates by greater than expected 25bps to rein in inflation. US yields are 3-5bps higher across the curve. 10y yield is close to 3% again. S&P500 ended 0.5% higher. Brent is steady at around USD 105.50 per barrel.

Powell’s Fed set to go big and keep going until inflation tamed.

Domestic developments

The merchandise trade deficit for April came in at USD 20.07bn (Imports USD 58.26bn, exports USD 38.19bn) compared to USD 20.88bn in March.

The Rs. 21000crs LIC IPO kicks off today.

USD/INR

The Rupee continues to remain range-bound. 76.30-76.35 is proving difficult for USD/INR to break on the downside. 76.70 is proving to be equally strong resistance.

The rupee is likely to open around 76.45 and trade in a 76.30-76.60 range intraday with sideways price action.

1y forward yield had dropped 10bps to 3.73% while 3m ATMF vols were steady at around 6.05% on Monday.

Bonds and rates

The yield on the 10y benchmark had ended 3bps lower at 7.12% on Monday. Steady crude, stable risk sentiment should give some comfort to the bond markets. We see the yield on 10y in a 7-7.25% range in the near term.

Equities

The Nifty had recovered smartly intraday on Monday, ending 0.2% lower at 17069 (Intraday low was 16917). SGX is indicating a modest gain for Nifty at open.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 76.90. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 75.90. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–77.00 and the 6M range is 73.80–77.30.

German unemployment sinks in April as pandemic measures ease.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 76.45)

The Rupee continues to remain range-bound. 76.30-76.35 is proving difficult for the USDINR pair to break on the downside. A strengthening American currency overseas and continuous foreign fund outflows also weighed on the domestic currency. The Dollar has weakened against the majors. The Fed is expected to hike rates by 50bps. The specifics on the balance sheet normalization front will be in focus. Runoff is likely to commence from Mid-May. The pair is expected to trade sideways ahead of US Federal Reserve monetary policy. The pair is expected to trade within the range of 76.30-76.60.

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0516)

The EURUSD gained some territory during the closing of Wall Street as the dollar continues to be faded, unable to break higher as traders start to move to the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. In contrast to the expectations the Fed, however, the ECB's tightening expectations remain subdued which has given the US dollar a boost over the euro of late. The markets are pausing in the trade of between the ECB and Fed. However, the divergence favors the dollar with the ECB WIRP suggesting odds of lift-off on June 9 are now around 25% vs. 30% at the start of this week and 40% at the start of last week, while lift-off on July 21 remains fully priced in, as few analysts noted. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.0480-1.0560.

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2483)

The GBPUSD pair tracked other major currencies while printing mild gains versus the US dollar in the previous session. The cautious mood ahead of the key central bank meeting and holidays in China and Japan challenges the cable buyers around nearby hurdle surrounding 1.2530 at the latest. Even so, hopes of a 0.50% rate hike from the Fed and economic challenges for the UK policymakers, including those emanating from Brexit and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, keep GBPUSD sellers hopeful. That being said, GBPUSD pair recovery remains doubtful until the Fed-BOE duet completes. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.2440-1.2520.

USD/JPY (Spot: 130.13)

The USDJPY pair is displaying a lackluster performance in the Asian session as investors are playing the waiting game ahead of the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. The asset is juggling in a 14-pips range as investors have trimmed their positions significantly. Fed chair Jerome Powell is going to feature a 50 bps rate hike as per the market consensus. The broader weakness in Tokyo on the continuation of ultra-loose monetary policy by the Bank of Japan has favored the asset for a while. The BoJ is sticking to releasing more stimulus to spurt the growth rate as the economy has yet not reached its pre-pandemic growth levels. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 129.80- 130.50.

U.S. manufacturing gauge unexpectedly falls to lowest since 2020.

Economic calendar