Headline CPI to rise, core to narrow in Q2

RBA to remain accommodative on rates

Australian Dollar to remain defensive

The Australia Bureau of Statistics will release its second quarter inflation data at 1:30 AM GMT July 31st, 9:30 pm EDT July 30th.

Forecast

The Consumer price index (CPI) is expected to rise to 0.5% in the second quarter from flat in the first quarter. The annual CPI is predicted to increase to 1.5% from 1.3%. The trimmed mean CPI (core) is projected to rise to 0.4% in the second quarter from 0.3% in the first. The yearly trimmed mean CPI is forecast to fall to 1.5% from 1.6%.

RBA and the economy

Inflation has remained below the RBA’s 2%-to-3% target range for more than three years. The last quarter to register above the baseline was the fourth quarter of 2015 at 2.1%.

While the expected 0.1% decline in the second quarter to 1.5% is not likely to trigger a rate cut at the August 6th meeting after two consecutive 0.25% reductions, the possibility rises if the core rate drops to 1.3% or lower.

Governor Philip Lowe has said he is ready to ease rates to revive growth even as the overnight cash rate has been reduced to a record of 1.0%. Mr. Lowe indicted that he expected rates to be low for an extended period of time.

Economic growth in the first quarter dropped to 1.8% on the year from 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018, 2.8% in the third and 3.1% in the first half of the year. That is the weakest performance in nearly a decade, since 1.4% in the third quarter of 2009

Futures imply about a 20% chance of a rate decrease in August but that rises to almost 90% by October with a 42% chance of two more cuts by year end.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to reduce the fed funds rate by 25 basis points to 2.25% for the first decrease since December 2008 when it concludes its two day meeting on Wednesday.

The Bank of England will meet on Thursday and is expected to keep its bank rate at 0.75% though rising concerns of a no-deal exit from the EU will keep the governors flexible.

Australian Dollar

The Australian Dollar has lost 2.5% against the US Dollar since closing at 0.7075 on July 18thand is down 15% this year as a weakening job market, global growth concerns, the US China trade dispute and low inflation have moved the RBA to a negative cycle. With none of those issues currently headed for a positive conclusion the pressure on the aussie will likely continue.