Indian rupee opened at 67.28 after closing the previous session at 67.21 levels. The intra-day range is seen between 67.20-67.50 levels.

Australia central bank holds rates

Australia's central bank held rates steady at its first policy meeting of the year on Tuesday, playing down a recent soft patch in economic growth as a temporary hiccup that would not prevent a pick up to a healthy 3-percent pace over time. The central bank kept rates at a record low of 1.5 percent for a seventh straight month, following easing in August and May last year. The RBA will release its latest forecasts for the economy in a quarterly policy statement due on Friday.

Yen gained on European political risks generated safe-haven demand

The yen held large gains against a number of peers on Tuesday as investors sought refuge in the safe-haven Japanese currency amid a latest rise in European political concerns. The dollar, however, slid to its lowest in more than two months against the yen, pressured by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields, analysts said. The spread between U.S. two-year and Japanese two-year debt yields contracted to around 139 basis points on Monday, the narrowest in about two weeks, a positive for the yen.

IMF says Greece should meet lower fiscal surplus target

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that Greece's economy would only grow by just under 1.0 percent in the long run given the constraints of its bailout program, but should meet the fiscal surplus target preferred by most IMF directors. In its annual review of Greece's economic policies, the IMF said most of its board directors favor a Greek fiscal surplus target of 1.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2018, while some directors favor the higher 3.5 percent target sought by Greece's European lender group.

Bonds

Indian sovereign bonds were trading little changed in early session, on caution ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee’s interest rate decision tomorrow. However, underlying sentiment remained positive as some traders continue to expect a rate cut at the MPC meet, while U.S. yields moved lower. The benchmark 6.97% bond maturing in 2026 was trading at 103.95 rupees, yielding 6.41% at 10:06, against 103.94 rupees at the previous close.

Outlook

Intraday Trend: The USD/INR pair is likely to quote in the range of 67.20-67.50 levels.

Exporters are advised to book short term exposure near 67.50-67.55 levels. (They are suggested to discuss their positions with their respective advisors).

Importers are advised to cover their short term imports near 67.20-67.25 levels. (They are suggested to discuss their positions with their respective advisors).

Short term range (7-15 days): 67.30-68.45

Medium term range (3-6 months): 66.90 – 70.50

Intraday view on Major Pairs

EURUSD - The euro fell to a one-week low against the dollar on Monday on concerns over French politics ahead of the presidential vote in April as well as other impending elections in Europe in a year of political uncertainty. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.0640-1.0760 band with negative bias.

INTRADAY RANGE SHORT TERM (Upto 3 months) MEDIUM TERM (3-6 months) Support Resistance Trend Support Resistance Trend Support Resistance Trend 1.0640 1.0760 Bearish 1.0350 1.0850 Bearish 1.00 1.1000 Bearish



GBPUSD - Sterling hit a one-week low against the dollar on Monday as Prime Minister Theresa May faced challenges over her legislative plan for taking Britain out of the European Union. A three-day debate on a law giving May the right to trigger Brexit began on Monday and will be followed by a series of votes on whether to attach extra conditions to her plan to start talks by March 31. Technically, the pair is expected to remain under pressure as dollar is showing bullish momentum. Hence, the pair likely to quote in the range of 1.2410-1.2520 band.

INTRADAY RANGE SHORT TERM (Upto 3 months) MEDIUM TERM (3-6 months) Support Resistance Trend Support Resistance Trend Support Resistance Trend 1.2410 1.2520 Bearish 1.2080 1.2800 Bearish 1.1800 1.3020 Bearish



USDJPY - The Japanese yen strengthened against the US dollar and rose to the highest level since November. Trump's U.S. election victory in November initially brought benefits to Japan as dollar gains fueled by hopes for his stimulus policies weakened the yen in a boon to its exports. For the day, the USDJPY pair is expected to quote in the range of 111.30 and 112.50.

INTRADAY RANGE SHORT TERM (Upto 3 months) MEDIUM TERM (3-6 months) Support Resistance Trend Support Resistance Trend Support Resistance Trend 111.30 112.50 Slightly Bearish 109.50 118.70 Bullish 109.50 126 Bullish



AUDUSD - In today’s early Asian session the Australian dollar rallied against the US dollar after The Reserve Bank of Australia held rates unchanged and appeared to hold rates longer for some more time. The RBA said that it expected the economy down under would grow around 3% annually for "the next couple of years" and that inflation would pick up to above its 2% target over the course of this year. For the day, we expect the AUDUSD pair to quote in the range of 0.7580 and 0.7720.

INTRADAY RANGE SHORT TERM (Upto 3 months) MEDIUM TERM (3-6 months) Support Resistance Trend Support Resistance Trend Support Resistance Trend 0.7580 0.7720 Slightly Bearish 0.7150 0.7750 Bearish 0.7150 0.8150 Bearish



USDCAD - The Canadian dollar fell against the US dollar after global crude oil prices came under pressure following strength in the dollar against its major crosses. Crude fell as ample U.S. supplies and excess speculative length outweighed OPEC output curbs and rising tensions between the United States and Iran. For the day, the USDCAD pair is expected to quote in the range of 1.3000 and 1.3180.

INTRADAY RANGE SHORT TERM (Upto 3 months) MEDIUM TERM (3-6 months) Support Resistance Trend Support Resistance Trend Support Resistance Trend 1.3000 1.3180 Slightly Bullish 1.2980 1.3650 Bullish 1.2750 1.3850 Bullish



Gold - Yesterday on the COMEX, gold rallied despite strength in the dollar. Political uncertainty in the United States has been fueled by President Donald Trump's policies, the most controversial of which is a temporary ban on entry by people from seven mostly Muslim countries. For the day, gold is expected to quote in the range of $1,220 and $1,245.

INTRADAY RANGE SHORT TERM (Upto 3 months) MEDIUM TERM (3-6 months) Support Resistance Trend Support Resistance Trend Support Resistance Trend 1220 1245 Slightly bearish 1070 1250 Bearish 1050 1380 Bullish



Crude - Global crude oil prices came under pressure as ample U.S. supplies and excess speculative length outweighed OPEC output curbs and rising tensions between the United States and Iran. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said last week that U.S. crude inventories have built sharply for four straight weeks, while data on Friday showed that the number of U.S. oil drilling rigs rose to the highest level since October 2015. For the day, we expect crude oil to quote in the range of $53 and $54.

INTRADAY RANGE SHORT TERM (Upto 3 months) MEDIUM TERM (3-6 months) Support Resistance Trend Support Resistance Trend Support Resistance Trend 53.00 54.00 Slightly Bullish 45.00 57.00 Bullish 42.00 60.00 Bullish



Dollar Index - After remaining under pressure since the start of this year, dollar rose against its major crosses primarily on back of short covering. This week volatility for the greenback is expected to remain low but for the day focus will be on the trade balance data. For the day, the dollar index is expected to quote in the range of 99.80 and 100.70.