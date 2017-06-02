Today's Highlights

Sterling poised for a busy political week

Australasian and Canadian data rules the week

Current Market Overview

In the UK, the Government's Brexit plans get scrutinised in the House of Commons this week as they publish their White Paper on the matter and face committee stages on the Article 50 bill. We won't learn much from the White Paper; and the opposition has committed to vote for the triggering of the exit plans, so other than a bit of showboating and grandstanding, I doubt we will see much volatility driven by MPs.

Sterling is holding its own and data is reassuring many, but the mire of the EU negotiations are ahead and that will make markets volatile; of that there is little doubt. This week also brings Purchasing Managers Indices for the construction and service sectors – and these will be interesting. We suspect that the data will be a tad less ebullient than the December numbers, but still on a growth path.

The Australasian date diary is quite brimming this week. First, we get the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) interest rate decision. No change is expected, but the tone of their statement will hopefully give some guidance on rate hikes later in the year.

We will also get the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's inflation forecast (almost certainly higher) and we'll get their interest rate decision on Wednesday – almost certainly on hold, but, as with the RBA, the mood of the committee is the key to the path of the NZ Dollar.

And Canada is also going to be in the news. As well as a barrage of housing market data and the Business Sentiment Index, Friday brings Canada's employment data, which we think will be a little more positive than last month's.

