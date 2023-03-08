Asia market update: Markets generally sell off, primarily driven by US Fed Powell hawkish comments overnight; Aussie yields ignore dovish comments from Lowe.
General trend
- Asian markets opened down and stayed down (other than the Nikkei which moved higher post-open) after US Fed Powell’s hawkish comments about potentially more rate increases than the markets had priced in.
- CME data expectations of the next Fed rate hike being 50bps rose to ~74%.
- USD broadly up against Asian currencies.
- US treasury yields continue to push higher in Asia.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) ASX 200 opens -0.3% at 7,340.
- (AU) Australia Reserve Bank Gov Lowe: Speaks at AFR on economy and inflation; Closer to point where pause will be appropriate.
- (AU) Australia Feb Foreign Reserves: A$85.0B v A$84.5B prior.
- (AU) Australia sells A$500M v A$500M indicated in 2.75% Jun 2035 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.8184%; BTC 4.52x.
- (AU) Australia PM Albanese: US trip to meet Pres Biden will come after India visit ends Mar 11.
- (NZ) New Zealand Feb job ads rise 0.9% m/m – BNZ.
- (NZ) Fonterra Global Dairy Trade Auction Dairy Trade price index: -0.7% v -1.5% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.4% at 3,271.
- (HK) Hang Seng opens -1.4% at 20,256.
- (HK) Hong Kong Feb Foreign Reserves: $429.1B v $436.9B prior.
- (CN) US CDC to remove COVID-19 travel restrictions on travelers from China, effective on Fri (Mar 10th) - financial press.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY4.0B v CNY3.0B prior in 7-day reverse repos; Net drains CNY103B v drains CNY478B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9525 v 6.9156 prior.
- (CN) OPEC Sec Gen Al Ghais: China will account for 500-600K bpd of oil demand this year.
- (US) Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Warner (D-VA): US military should have banned TikTok earlier, must declassify why it is a national security case.
- (CN) China Housing Min: Full confidence of stabilization and rebound in domestic property market, will prevent large up and down swings.
- (CN) China confirms to set up national data bureau in its govt reform; To cut central govt dept employees by 5%; To set up central technology commission.
- (CN) CHINA FEB FOREIGN RESERVES: $3.133T V $3.157TE (1st decline in 5 months).
- (CN) China prelim Feb Retail Passenger Vehicle Sales +9% y/y – PCA.
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens -0.3% at 28,237.
- (JP) Japan Upper House to vote on the BOJ nominations at 10 AM local time (1 AM GMT) on Fri [BOJ rate decision also due on Mar 10th (last meeting for Kuorda)].
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Japan, US & South Korea security, Other matters.
- (JP) US wants new nuclear talks framework with Japan & South Korea - Yomiuri.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: inline with the planned amounts.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan releases Feb flows data: Japanese purchased net ¥4.13T in foreign bonds.
- (JP) Japan Feb Bank Lending Y/Y: 3.3% v 3.1% prior.
- (JP) Japan Jan Current Account: -¥1.98T v -¥785Be [record current account deficit].
- Trade Balance (BOP): -¥3.2T v -¥2.924Te [largest trade deficit on record since 1996].
Korea
- (KR) Kospi opens -1.1% at 2,435.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) sells 1-year Monetary Stabilization Bonds: Yield 3.790%.
- (KR) South Korea to lift pre-arrival COVID testing requirement for China on March 11 - South Korea Disease Control & Prevention Agency.
- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo Kyung-Ho: Korea is actively seeking to join Quad working group – Yonhap.
- (KR) South Korea Spy Agency: North Korea could test new solid-fuel ICBM in March or April.
Other Asia
- (TW) Taiwan Pres Office: Making plans for President's foreign visit this year.
- (TW) US House Speaker McCarthy: Confirms he will meet Taiwan President in the US this year - financial press.
- (TW) Taiwan Feb Trade Balance: $2.4B v $3.9Be.
- (TW) Taiwan Feb CPI Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.7%e.
- (MY) Malaysia end-Feb Foreign Reserves: $114.3B v $114.4B prior.
- (SG) Singapore Feb Foreign Reserves: $294.1B v $291.7B prior.
- (ID) Indonesia Feb Consumer Confidence: 122.4 v 123.0 prior.
North America
-*(US) Fed Chair Powell: we will stay the course until the job is done; ultimate peak likely to be higher than expected; prepared to increase pace of rate hikes if needed; latest economic data has been stronger than expected - semi-annual testimony in senate.
- (US) Probability of 50bps Fed rate hike in Mar [22nd] rises to ~74%, CME data (prior ~31%).
- Silvergate Capital reportedly in talks with FDIC about ways to avert a shutdown of the bank – press.
- (US) Reportedly House Republicans are taking legislative steps to prepare for possible debt ceiling default – Semafor.
- (US) 2-year UST yield rises above 5.04%, highest since mid-2007, with 10-year UST yield rises above 4.00%; recent comments from Fed Chair Powell in focus.
Europe
- (UK) BOE's Mann (Hawk): I am right to be pushing for higher rates; Terminal rate beyond the forecast horizon for now - media interview.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.5%, ASX 200 -0.8% , Hang Seng -2.5%; Shanghai Composite -0.4% ; Kospi -1.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 1.0558-1.0527 ; JPY 137.91-137.06 ; AUD 0.6595-0.6567 ;NZD 0.6122-0.6084.
- Gold -0.3% at $1,814/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $77.64/brl; Copper +0.4% at $3.9805/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0550 amid Powell-led USD strength
EUR/USD consolidates near two-month lows below 1.0550, extending the previous downside in early Europe. The pair remains weighed down by Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish rhetoric-led broad-based US Dollar strength and disappointing Retail Sales data from Germany.
GBP/USD stays vulnerable below 1.1850 amid stronger US Dollar Premium
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.1850, licking its wounds near 2023 lows in the early European morning. Hawkish Fed Chair Powell's comments-led risk aversion is limiting the upside in the pair amidst broadly stronger US Dollar and Treasury yields. US data awaited.
Gold clings to mild losses above $1,800, US ADP, Fed Chair Powell eyed
Gold price seesaws around a one-week low near $1,810 amid broad US Dollar strength. Fed Chair Powell’s influence on the US Treasury bond yield curve acts as the key negative for XAU/USD price. Mixed China-linked headlines restrict Gold price decline ahead of US ADP data.
Dogecoin hemorrhage to continue after Powell's hawkish testimony
Dogecoin price was trading with a bearish bias since February 19, undergoing a massive down move. Elon Musk reinvigorated the fire with his tweet about a newly found interest in AI.
ADP Jobs Preview: A sandwich between Powell and NFP Premium
A surprising ADP could have a limited impact, overshadowed by Powell and ahead of NFP. The USD arrives at a critical week with the recovery rally from multi-month lows losing momentum.