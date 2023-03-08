Share:

Asia market update: Markets generally sell off, primarily driven by US Fed Powell hawkish comments overnight; Aussie yields ignore dovish comments from Lowe.

General trend

- Asian markets opened down and stayed down (other than the Nikkei which moved higher post-open) after US Fed Powell’s hawkish comments about potentially more rate increases than the markets had priced in.

- CME data expectations of the next Fed rate hike being 50bps rose to ~74%.

- USD broadly up against Asian currencies.

- US treasury yields continue to push higher in Asia.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens -0.3% at 7,340.

- (AU) Australia Reserve Bank Gov Lowe: Speaks at AFR on economy and inflation; Closer to point where pause will be appropriate.

- (AU) Australia Feb Foreign Reserves: A$85.0B v A$84.5B prior.

- (AU) Australia sells A$500M v A$500M indicated in 2.75% Jun 2035 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.8184%; BTC 4.52x.

- (AU) Australia PM Albanese: US trip to meet Pres Biden will come after India visit ends Mar 11.

- (NZ) New Zealand Feb job ads rise 0.9% m/m – BNZ.

- (NZ) Fonterra Global Dairy Trade Auction Dairy Trade price index: -0.7% v -1.5% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.4% at 3,271.

- (HK) Hang Seng opens -1.4% at 20,256.

- (HK) Hong Kong Feb Foreign Reserves: $429.1B v $436.9B prior.

- (CN) US CDC to remove COVID-19 travel restrictions on travelers from China, effective on Fri (Mar 10th) - financial press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY4.0B v CNY3.0B prior in 7-day reverse repos; Net drains CNY103B v drains CNY478B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9525 v 6.9156 prior.

- (CN) OPEC Sec Gen Al Ghais: China will account for 500-600K bpd of oil demand this year.

- (US) Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Warner (D-VA): US military should have banned TikTok earlier, must declassify why it is a national security case.

- (CN) China Housing Min: Full confidence of stabilization and rebound in domestic property market, will prevent large up and down swings.

- (CN) China confirms to set up national data bureau in its govt reform; To cut central govt dept employees by 5%; To set up central technology commission.

- (CN) CHINA FEB FOREIGN RESERVES: $3.133T V $3.157TE (1st decline in 5 months).

- (CN) China prelim Feb Retail Passenger Vehicle Sales +9% y/y – PCA.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens -0.3% at 28,237.

- (JP) Japan Upper House to vote on the BOJ nominations at 10 AM local time (1 AM GMT) on Fri [BOJ rate decision also due on Mar 10th (last meeting for Kuorda)].

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Japan, US & South Korea security, Other matters.

- (JP) US wants new nuclear talks framework with Japan & South Korea - Yomiuri.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: inline with the planned amounts.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan releases Feb flows data: Japanese purchased net ¥4.13T in foreign bonds.

- (JP) Japan Feb Bank Lending Y/Y: 3.3% v 3.1% prior.

- (JP) Japan Jan Current Account: -¥1.98T v -¥785Be [record current account deficit].

- Trade Balance (BOP): -¥3.2T v -¥2.924Te [largest trade deficit on record since 1996].

Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens -1.1% at 2,435.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) sells 1-year Monetary Stabilization Bonds: Yield 3.790%.

- (KR) South Korea to lift pre-arrival COVID testing requirement for China on March 11 - South Korea Disease Control & Prevention Agency.

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo Kyung-Ho: Korea is actively seeking to join Quad working group – Yonhap.

- (KR) South Korea Spy Agency: North Korea could test new solid-fuel ICBM in March or April.

Other Asia

- (TW) Taiwan Pres Office: Making plans for President's foreign visit this year.

- (TW) US House Speaker McCarthy: Confirms he will meet Taiwan President in the US this year - financial press.

- (TW) Taiwan Feb Trade Balance: $2.4B v $3.9Be.

- (TW) Taiwan Feb CPI Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.7%e.

- (MY) Malaysia end-Feb Foreign Reserves: $114.3B v $114.4B prior.

- (SG) Singapore Feb Foreign Reserves: $294.1B v $291.7B prior.

- (ID) Indonesia Feb Consumer Confidence: 122.4 v 123.0 prior.

North America

-*(US) Fed Chair Powell: we will stay the course until the job is done; ultimate peak likely to be higher than expected; prepared to increase pace of rate hikes if needed; latest economic data has been stronger than expected - semi-annual testimony in senate.

- (US) Probability of 50bps Fed rate hike in Mar [22nd] rises to ~74%, CME data (prior ~31%).

- Silvergate Capital reportedly in talks with FDIC about ways to avert a shutdown of the bank – press.

- (US) Reportedly House Republicans are taking legislative steps to prepare for possible debt ceiling default – Semafor.

- (US) 2-year UST yield rises above 5.04%, highest since mid-2007, with 10-year UST yield rises above 4.00%; recent comments from Fed Chair Powell in focus.

Europe

- (UK) BOE's Mann (Hawk): I am right to be pushing for higher rates; Terminal rate beyond the forecast horizon for now - media interview.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.5%, ASX 200 -0.8% , Hang Seng -2.5%; Shanghai Composite -0.4% ; Kospi -1.1%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 flat.

- EUR 1.0558-1.0527 ; JPY 137.91-137.06 ; AUD 0.6595-0.6567 ;NZD 0.6122-0.6084.

- Gold -0.3% at $1,814/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $77.64/brl; Copper +0.4% at $3.9805/lb.