The Australian dollar finds itself in negative territory on Thursday. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7724, down 0.35% on the day. The pair lost ground on Wednesday before recovering and closing the day unchanged.
Australian numbers were positive on Thursday. The second reading for April Retail Sales came in at 1.1%, confirming the initial reading. The country’s trade surplus widened to AUD8.20 billion in April, up sharply from AUD5.8 billion. As expected, the trade position showed improvement as exports increased while imports were slightly lower. Exports rose by 3.0%, and as the economy reopens, domestic demand should expand.
The economic recovery continues to deepen and this was reflected in Australian GDP for the first quarter. The economy rose 1.8% q/q, down from 3.2% in Q4. Still, this beat the consensus of 1.5%. The level of economic activity currently is 0.8% above the fourth quarter 2019 pre-pandemic level. On an annual basis, GDP climbed 1.1%, rebounding from the -1.0% read in Q4.
The highlight of the week is the US nonfarm payroll release for May on Friday (12:30 GMT). The market is projecting a strong release, with a consensus of 664 thousand. If the upcoming release is within expectations, it would indicate a significant acceleration from the April reading of 266 thousand. The April release was a huge disappointment, as the forecast stood at 966 thousand. Investors can be expected to be cautious ahead of the release. If the NFP read is within expectations, we could see a breakout in the forex markets on Friday.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on wage growth, which could rain on the NFP party. Average Hourly Earnings is projected to slow to 0.2% in May, after a sharp gain of 0.7% previously.
AUD/USD Technical
-
AUD/USD faces resistance at 0.7777. Above, there is resistance at 0.7846.
-
On the downside, there are support levels at 0.7658 and 0.7608.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.2150 after trio of strong US figures
EUR/USD has extended its falls to 1.2150 after ADP's jobs report smashed estimates with 978K, jobless claims dropped to 385K and the ISM Services PMIs exceeded forecasts with 64 points. Growing speculation about Fed tapering is also supporting the dollar.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP beats, further fueling demand for the American currency.
XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows on upbeat US data
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around the $1,885-84 region in reaction to upbeat US macro data.
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price has rallied 9% since June 1 and shows promise of continuing this rally. Ethereum price is piercing into a supply zone, suggesting a resurgence of buyers.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.