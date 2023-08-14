-
Australian dollar extends losses.
-
Australia’s wage growth expected to rise.
-
Chinese Industrial Production projected to remain unchanged.
The Australian dollar started the week by dropping 50 basis points but has recovered most of these losses. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6488, down 0.12%.
It has been a rough ride lately for the Australian dollar. The currency fell 1.17% against the US dollar last week and has plunged 3.39% in the month of August.
Australian wage growth expected to remain high
Australia’s inflation rate remains elevated at 6%. The RBA has aggressively tightened rates, but high wage growth, courtesy of a tight labour market and high inflation, remains a key driver of inflationary pressures. Wage growth accelerated to 3.7% q/q in the first quarter, up from 3.3%, the highest level since the third quarter of 2012. The consensus for the second quarter stands at 3.7%. On a monthly basis, wage growth is expected to rise 0.9%, higher than the Q2 reading of 0.8%.
A strong wage price index reading will make the Reserve Bank of Australia’s fight against inflation that much more difficult. The RBA expects inflation to fall slowly, with a forecast of 3.25% by the end of next year and falling to the 2%-3% target only in late 2025.
The RBA will release the minutes of the August meeting on Tuesday. Market expectations were split ahead of the meeting as to whether the RBA would pause for a second straight month or hold rates at 4.10%. In the end, policy makers went for a pause but added that further tightening could be required, depending on the data. Tuesday’s minutes may provide some insights into the decision to pause. RBA Governor Lowe said on Friday that the central bank was leaving the door open for further tightening but only expected to make “small adjustments to calibrate policy”.
China’s economic slowdown could spell trouble for Australia’s economy and the ailing Australian dollar. China’s exports and imports are down and the country is experiencing deflation. We’ll get a look at Chinese Industrial Production on Tuesday, with a consensus estimate of 4.4% for July, unchanged from June.
AUD/USD technical
-
There is resistance at 0.6607 and 0.6700.
-
0.6475 and 0.6382 are providing support.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0950 as USD gathers strength
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0950 heading into the American session on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the cautious market stance helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and limits the pair's upside.
GBP/USD returns below 1.2700 following earlier rebound
After rising above 1.2700 in the European trading hours, GBP/USD turned south and declined below 1.2680. Souring market mood weighs on the pair on Monday ahead of the key labor market and inflation data releases from the UK later this week.
Gold fluctuates in tight range above $1,910
Gold price moves up and down in a tight channel slightly above $1,910 on Monday following the previous week's decline. As markets keep a close eye on developments in China's property sector, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady near 4.1%, limiting XAU/USD's volatility.
Pro XRP attorney Jeremy Hogan assures Ripple holder community that the altcoin is not a contract
Pro-XRP attorney, Jeremy Hogan, addressed the crypto community’s concerns regarding XRP’s security status and whether it is subject to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) interlocutory appeal.
China: The third quarter has started on a weak note, need a weaker RMB?
The Q2 economic growth in China has significantly slowed down due to various factors, such as a reduced reopening boost, a shift from inventory building to destocking, a decline in housing activity, and weak external demand.