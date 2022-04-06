The Australian dollar is drifting on Wednesday, after taking quite the ride a day earlier, courtesy of the RBA rate decision.
RBA hawkishness sends Aussie soaring
AUD/USD rocketed some 200 points at one stage on Tuesday, in response to the RBA rate statement at its policy meeting. The Bank held rates at an ultra-low 0.10%, where they have been pegged since November 2020. The rate statement was more important for what it didn’t say, as the word “patient” was conspicuously missing. Patience has been a key message from Governor Lowe, who has implored the markets to remain patient over rate hikes, even with rising inflation. Lowe had previously argued that he would not raise rates until wage growth hit 3%, which would indicate that inflation was sustainable. In yesterday’s statement, Lowe appeared to backtrack, noting that he expected wages to rise.
With Lowe changing his dovish tune and hinting at a rate hike soon, the markets pounced and sent AUD/USD soaring. The Aussie did cough up most of those gains, but the brief upswing showed how sensitive the currency is to any perceived hawkishness from the RBA.
Australia has a robust labor market, rising inflation and solid growth. These are all ingredients for a rate hike, but a move may have to be delayed due to a federal election in May. The RBA doesn’t want to make any major moves during an election campaign, leaving June as a likely date for the start of a rate-hike cycle. The markets have priced in an 84% chance of a 0.25% hike in June, and close to a 50% likelihood of a 0.50% hike, with up to seven more increases before the end of the year. With the economy performing well and the RBA on the cusp of a series of rate hikes, I expect the Aussie to resume its upswing in the short term.
AUD/USD technical
-
0.7582 is a weak resistance line. Above, there is resistance at 0.7682.
-
There is support at 0.7541 and 0.7458.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly on risk flows, stays below 1.0900
EUR/USD has edged higher following a decline to the 1.0850 area amid the positive shift witnessed in the market mood on Friday. The pair, however, continues to trade below 1.0900. The economic docket will not feature any high-tier data releases and investors are likely to remain focused on risk perception.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near mid-1.3000s
GBP/USD has managed to stage a modest recovery after having touched a fresh multi-week low of 1.3026 earlier in the day. With rising US Treasury bond yields supporting the greenback, the pair finds it difficult to gather further bullish momentum.
Gold treads water around $1,930, in search of fresh direction
Gold price is flatlined while trading within the mid of this week’s range around $1,930 so far this Friday. The market sentiment has somewhat improved in European trading, which has triggered a pullback in the US dollar and the Treasury yields.
Can Shiba Inu price rally by 100% now that Bitcoin has given a green signal
Shiba Inu price has been coiling up inside a bottom reversal pattern for nearly three months, hinting at an explosive breakout. This consolidation is likely to result in an exponential run-up that more than doubles the market value of SHIB.
Gamestop continues to drop following its stock split announcement
NYSE:GME extended its decline on Thursday as the video game retailer and lead meme stock was down by nearly 10% earlier in the session. Shares of GME dropped by 4.24% and closed the trading day at $150.