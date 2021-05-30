AUD - Australian Dollar
The sentiment linked Australian dollar stumbled at the close last week, falling to it's lowest level since early May at 0.7677 before recovering to open this morning at 0.7708. Overall, the 0.37% daily decline on Friday led the Aussie to a four-day low came despite a rosy week in global equity markets.
The Aussie enjoyed a brief consolidation period throughout trade on Friday but was met with heavy resistance in the European session. The downward pressure continued the Aussie's gradual decline over the week from the 0.78 level to trade around the 0.77 level. The move lower came due to a number of factors but was primarily led by a resurgent US dollar and a drop in iron ore prices as reflected in the Dalian Commodity Exchange futures contract which is down 17% from its May 12th peak. Adding fuel to the fire was a decline in Australian 10-year bond yields, suggesting that the market may be pricing in a slightly more dovish RBA. In contrast, US 10-year bond yields recorded the steepest rise in over a week on Thursday as expectations of inflation around the corner, spurred demand for the Greenback. Overall, the resurgent Greenback dictated terms on Friday but moderated gains late in the session to leave the Aussie just above 0.77.
Moving into the first week of June, the RBA takes center stage initially. While there is no changes to policy expected to be announced on Tuesday, it will be interesting to note the RBA's stance on current bond policy. Following the RBA statement, Wednesday will have Australia q/q GDP figures and Markets will also tune in to US employment figures set for release on Friday.
Key Movers
Currency markets were relatively quiet on Friday but the Greenback did enjoy some significant movements in a few major pairs. The Greenback recorded a 0.37% increase against the Aussie, a 0.33% increase against the Swiss Franc and a 0.63% increase against the Kiwi. Overall however, the market was relatively flat with the US dollar only recording a 0.09% increase against a basket of currencies on the US Dollar Index (DXY) to open this morning at 90.06. Nevertheless, the DXY enjoyed significant momentum throughout the day to even reach as high as 90.4 before falling back towards the Friday close. Bolstered by domestic data, the US dollar saw PCE US inflation figures rise 3.6% on a year to April and 3.1% for Core PCE, its highest readings since 1994. Despite the positive reading, US dollar gains were tempered as risk-on sentiment permeated markets and US economic outperformance is already almost entirely priced into USD evaluations.
Expected Ranges
AUD/CAD: 0.9253 - 0.9365 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6284 - 0.6360 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.8287 - 1.8508 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0571 - 1.06988 ▼
AUD/USD: 0.7662 - 0.7755 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Two-month-old support line defends bulls near 1.2200
EUR/USD bulls attack 1.2200 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the major currency pair fades the previous day’s bounce off 1.2132 below a convergence of 21 and 50-SMA.
GBP/USD: Focus on UK’s reopening
The GBP/USD pair advanced for a fourth consecutive week to settle at 1.4190, not far from its monthly high at 1.4233. The UK full reopening at doubt amid the rising number of coronavirus cases. GBP/USD has the risk skewed to the upside, needs to break above 1.4235.
EUR/USD: Two-month-old support line defends bulls near 1.2200
EUR/USD bulls attack 1.2200 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the major currency pair fades the previous day’s bounce off 1.2132 below a convergence of 21 and 50-SMA.
Shiba Inu positioned at the apex, as SHIB awaits a trigger
Shiba Inu price stabilization at the apex level of a symmetrical triangle is a bullish development for the briefly traded SHIB. Still, the digital asset may require a catalyst, external or organic, to facilitate a range expansion that overcomes resistance at the 10-day SMA.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.