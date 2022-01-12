The Australian dollar is almost unchanged on Wednesday as it trades just above the 0.72 level. On Tuesday, the Aussie posted strong gains of 0.51%, its best daily performance in a week. This was courtesy of testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated the Fed’s hawkish stance and boosted risk sentiment.
Powell, who spoke at his confirmation hearing, said that he expects the Fed to normalize policy this year by ending asset purchases in March and raising interest rates over the course of 2022. Powell added that the Fed would start decreasing the balance sheet later in year, another sign of normalization.
On the inflation front, Powell said that he expected inflation to peak in mid-year. Importantly, he didn’t back four rate hikes this year and didn’t mention a March lift-off to hikes. This kept Wall Street pleased and the equity markets responded with strong gains while the US dollar retreated, as risk sentiment remained elevated.
Investors have shifted their attention to US CPI and Core CPI, which will be released later today. Inflation has been soaring and the December consensus stands at 7.0% y/y, even higher than the 6.8% gain in November. The inflation report could shake up the US dollar – a reading above 7.0% would raise the likelihood of a March hike and boost the dollar, while a release below 6.50% would support the Fed waiting until mid-year, which would be bearish for the greenback.
In Australia, Omicron infections are skyrocketing, with the country reporting over 1 million infections. Although the number of severe cases has not climbed sharply, businesses are hurting due to worker shortages, as workers have stayed at home due to sickness or quarantine regulations. This could put in a dent in Australia’s GDP, even if the government manages to avoid lockdowns due to the current Omicron wave.
AUD/USD technical
-
There is resistance at 0.7263 and 0.7343.
-
AUD/USD has support at 0.7116 and 0.7049.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.1380 after US inflation data
EUR/USD regained its traction in the early American session and was last seen posting small daily gains near 1.1380. The data from the US showed that the annual CPI inflation climbed to 7% in December from 6.8% in November, matching the market consensus.
GBP/USD advances to fresh multi-month highs above 1.3650
GBP/USD reversed its direction after dropping below 1.3630 earlier in the session and reached its strongest level since early November near 1.3660. The greenback stays under modest selling pressure after the annual CPI data came in at 7% in December to match analysts' estimates.
Gold holds steady around $1,820 as investors asses US CPI data
Gold continues to trade within its narrow daily range around $1,820 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat on the day after the US data showed that the annual CPI inflation edged higher to 7% in December.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price action is exceptionally oversold compared to its peers. Strong bullish reversal incoming. Excellent long entry opportunity for ADA is incoming.
AAPL rebounds on Powell plan
Apple stock rebounds on Tuesday as Powell reassures markets. March rate hike now very much in the cards, but stocks shrug it off. AAPL still has a bullish double bottom formation in play.