Summary: Risk appetite soured as tensions in Eastern Europe remained high and US sanctions on Russian banks and companies widened. The European Central Bank released its latest Accounts where documents showed that policymakers indicated that they could afford to be patient with long-term inflation expected at around 2%. It was the hawkish speak from the US Fed at the conclusion of their meeting yesterday that sounded loudest, souring the market’s mood. The Dollar Index (DXY), a favoured gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, climbed further to 99.75, up 0.16% from 99.62 yesterday. In overnight trade, the DXY soared to 99.85, its highest since May 2020. The Euro (EUR/USD) extended its slide, falling 0.19% to 1.0880 at the New York close (1.0897 yesterday). Weaker-than-expected Eurozone Retail Sales data weighed on the shared currency. Sterling (GBP/USD) was little changed, finishing at 1.3075 from 1.3070 yesterday. The Greenback rallied against the Canadian Loonie after Oil prices weakened. USD/CAD settled at 1.2590 in New York from 1.2550 yesterday. Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar (USD/JPY) edged 0.18% higher to 123.95 (123.85) supported by rising US bond yields. The benchmark US 10-year treasury rate was last at 2.66% from 2.60% yesterday. Risk-off weighed on the Australian Dollar, (AUD/USD) pushing the antipodean currency 0.35% lower to close at its median support level at 0.7480. The Aussie Battler finished as worst performing major followed closely by the Kiwi. The NZD/USD pair changed hands at 0.6895 at the close of trade in New York, down 0.37% from 0.6920 yesterday. Against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies, the Greenback was mostly higher. USD/SGD (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) rallied to 1.3613 (1.3600). USD/THB (US Dollar-Thai Baht) though was lower, settling at 33.47 from 33.59. Other global bond yields rose in tandem with their US counterpart. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield climbed 4 basis points to 0.68%. The UK 10-year Gilt rate was up to 1.73% from yesterday’s 1.70%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield dipped to 0.22% from 0.23%. Wall Street stocks rebounded after initially falling. The DOW was last at 34,583 (34,470) while the S&P 500 finished at 4,502 from 4,480 yesterday, a gain of 0.52%.

Data released yesterday saw Australia’s February Trade Surplus ease to +AUD 7.46 billion against median forecasts at +AUD 12 billion. Japan’s Leading Economic Indicator in February dipped to 100.9 from January’s 102.5. Switzerland’s Unemployment Rate fell to 2.2% from a previous 2.5%, beating estimates at 2.4%. UK Halifax House Price Index rose 1.4% in March, higher than expectations of 0.9%, and January’s 0.5%. The Eurozone Retail Sales in February (m/m) slid to 0.3%, lower than median estimates at 0.6%. US Weekly Unemployment Claims fell to 166,000 from a previous 202,000 and better than expectations at 200,000.

EUR/USD – Slip-sliding away, the beleaguered Euro finished 0.19% lower at 1.0880 from 1.0898 yesterday. With tensions remaining high in Eastern Europe and weaker than expected Eurozone Retail Sales, the hawkish rhetoric from the ECB fell on deaf ears. Broad-based US Dollar strength also pushed the Euro lower. Overnight low traded was at 1.0865.

USD/JPY – The Greenback continued to grind higher against the Japanese Yen, up 0.18% to 123.95 in late New York trade (123.85 yesterday). Rising US bond yields were the main driver of this currency pair. The US 10-year bond rate rose to 2.66% (2.60%). In contrast, Japan’s 10-year JGB yield dipped to 0.22% from 0.23%.

AUD/USD – Traders continued to punish the Aussie Battler which was weighed by an easing in commodity prices and the market’s risk-off stance. AUD/USD settled at 0.7480 after trading to an overnight low at 0.7466. Yesterday the Australian Dollar opened higher at 0.7517.

USD/CAD – The Greenback rallied against its northern counterpart, the Canadian Loonie to 1.2590 from 1.2550 yesterday. An easing in Oil prices and an overall stronger US Dollar weighed on the Loonie. Canada releases its March Employment data later today.

On the Lookout: Today’s economic calendar is light with one US data release. Australia kicks off with its Australian RBA Financial Stability Review (11.30 am today, Sydney time). Japan follows with its March Consumer Confidence Index (f/c 36.9 from 35.3). Japan also releases its February Current Account (f/c +JPY 1436.8 billion from previous -JPY 1188.7 billion – ACY Securities). Japanese Economic Watchers Sentiment for March follows (f/c 45.0 from previous 37.7 – Forex Factory). Italy follows with its March Retail Sales (m/m f/c 0.5% from -0.5%). Canada starts off North American data with its March Employment Change (f/c 80.0k from previous 336.6k – ACY Securities). Canada’s March Unemployment Rate is forecast at 5.3% from previous 5.5% - ACY Securities. The US releases its February Wholesales Inventories (m/m f/c 2.1% from 1.1%).

Trading Perspective: It’s all about the yields. The climb in US bond yields followed a shift in the FOMC to neutral from its ultra-loose stance. This lifted the Greenback against its counterparts. Risk aversion amidst the ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe weighed on the Euro and other FX. The Dollar Index (DXY) continued its climb toward the 100.00 level, finishing at 99.75 after trading to 99.85 overnight highs. The Euro which carries the most weight in the DXY (57.6%) extended its slide which began at the end of last month. While the Greenback is expected to stay bid against its Rivals, lets keep in mind that it is Friday. Which could provide some respite for the currencies against the US Dollar, including the Euro. The week ahead into Easter is huge in terms of data and events. US CPI is released on Tuesday while New Zealand’s RBNZ and Canada’s Bank of Canada meet on interest rates on Wednesday. Australia releases its Employment data on Thursday which is followed by the ECB’s policy meeting. The Bank of Canada meets on policy on Wednesday. For today, look for the US Dollar to correct some of its gains made in the past week.

EUR/USD – The shared currency remains soft, even at its current levels which are at 6-day lows. The hawkish ECB meeting minutes and better-than-expected climb in Eurozone Retail Sales will support the EUR/USD pair. The Euro closed at 1.0880. Immediate support lies at 1.0865 (overnight low) followed by 1.0835 and 1.0800. Immediate resistance can be found at 1.0910, 1.0940 and 1.0970. Look for a choppy trading session today. Likely range 1.0860-1.0960. Looking in need of a corrective bounce, looking to buy dips today.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler shifted lower, closing at 0.7480 following its failure to finish above 0.75 cents. Earlier this week, the AUD/USD pair traded to 0.7661 before beginning its slide. For today, immediate support can be found at 0.7465 (overnight low traded was 0.7466). The next support level lies at 0.7435. Immediate resistance can be found at 0.7510, 0.7540 and 0.7570. Look for a volatile session in this puppy. Likely range 0.7460-0.7560. Trade the range, a corrective bounce could also be on the cards.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

USD/JPY – The Greenback extended its climb against the Japanese currency, settling 0.18% higher to 123.95 from 123.85 yesterday. Overnight high traded was at 124.00. In early Asia, the Greenback soared to a high at 124.24 before easing to its current 124.10 level. Immediate resistance lies at 124.25 followed by 124.50 and 124.80. Immediate support can be found at 123.90, 123.60 and 123.30. Look for more choppy trading in USD/JPY with a likely trading range today of 123.70-124.40. Just trade the range shag on this puppy today.

USD/CAD – Finished higher at 1.2590 from yesterday’s opening at 1.2550. Softer Oil and other commodities lifted the Greenback against the Canadian Loonie to an overnight high at 1.2611 before easing. Immediate resistance for today lies at 1.2610 followed by 1.2640. Immediate support can be found at 1.2560, 1.2530 and 1.2500. Look for a volatile session in the USD/CAD pair today heading into tonight’s Canadian Employment report. Canada’s Employment gain in March is expected to ease to +80,000 from February’s +336,600. Anything less than +80,000 will see the USD/CAD pair soar. Meantime, look to trade a likely 1.2550-1.2650 range.